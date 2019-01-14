PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds which is among the most trending things in the world right now has had a fantastic year. Though is did see some dips in the number of players, it remained one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world. But it was its mobile version that reached heights of popularity. PUBG recently released its newest map, Vikendi, which is a snow based map. And now Bluehole is holding a giveaway for its players where the reward is a pair of Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie.

The giveaway is being held on Twitter, and players will have to reply to their tweet with a screenshot of their character’s best winter clothes. The winners will get the codes for the items in DMs. Here’s what the text of the tweet says, “What’s your go-to outfit for Vikendi? Reply to this tweet with a screenshot of your character’s best winter clothes for a chance to win the Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie. Winners will be sent codes via DM!”

What's your go-to outfit for Vikendi? Reply to this Tweet with a screenshot of your character's best winter clothes for a chance to win the Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie. Winners will be sent codes via DM! pic.twitter.com/p9BNr6u8yS — PUBG (@PUBG) January 10, 2019

Recently, to celebrate the new year, developers Tencent Games of PUBG Mobile tweeted two new wallpapers of the game, and they asked people to tweet about how they are celebrating new year with PUBG Mobile using the hashtag #pubgmobilenewyear.

The devs are holding a giveaway, and will select a few lucky winners received PMSC themed items. The two wallpapers showed a level three helmet from PUBG adorned with a Santa hat, while the other one showed a loot drop in the Vikendi snow map.