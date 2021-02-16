comscore PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: How to take part in the Pick’em Challenge
News

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: How to take part in the Pick’em Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament marks the return of the Pick’em Challenge, which will allow players to predict the winners and win special prizes.

PUBG Global Invitationals

Reddit in collaboration with PUBG Corp for the Global Invitational.S has organized a total of 300 voting coupons and 30x 80,000 EP prizes. (Image: PUBG Corp)

PUBG Global Invitational.S is the first event to be organized for the game in 2021. 32 teams from across the globe are battling each other for the title and to advance to one of the major PUBG Global tournaments that will happen during the year. Also Read - Top 5 Made in India mobile games: FAUG, Real Cricket 20, WWE Racing Showdown and more

The Global Invitational.S tournament also marks the return of the Pick’em Challenge, which allows players to obtain voting coupons by watching the matches and voting for a team to predict the winners. If the players manage to choose the correct winner, they will be awarded with Esports points, which can be redeemed for in-game items. The Global Invitational.S tournament will go on till March 24. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 18 to Launch soon: Get details here

Note: This tournament is for the PC and console version of the game, which is not banned in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile amid top earning games of 2020 despite India ban, earns $1.06Bn overseas

Pick’Em Challenge divisions

This time along the Pick’Em Challenge has been divided into three versions. The first is where players need to predict the top four teams from the eight weekly finals, the second one is where players need to either guess the MVP with most kills and or guessing the team that wins Chicken Dinner in Weekly Finals, depending on odd and even-numbered weeks. Lastly, the third version requires the players to choose the winner of the Survival Tournament.

Reddit giveaway

Reddit in collaboration with PUBG Corp for the Global Invitational.S has organized a total of 300 voting coupons and 30x 80,000 EP prizes. All of these will be given away to Reddit users on Week 2 and Week 5 of the tournament. To participate in the giveaway, Redditors need to watch all of the week’s matches, record and share a clip of their favourite moment of the week on the giveaway thread, the comment should consist of your in-game name and platform.

Redditors also need to sign this form. The first giveaway is already underway and will go on till February 21. All of the prizes will be distributed within the next week inside of the same thread located inside of the e-sports tab.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know
Gaming
PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know
Google Stadia to get over 100 new games in 2021

Gaming

Google Stadia to get over 100 new games in 2021

Xbox xCloud gaming service already under test on web browsers

Gaming

Xbox xCloud gaming service already under test on web browsers

Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds

News

Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

News

Redmi Note 10 series global launch date revealed: Know when is it arriving

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

Android 12 more details leaked: Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more in tow

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know

Google Stadia to get over 100 new games in 2021

Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds

Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or leave it?

Top 5 Made in India mobile games

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 off: Should you buy?

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know
Top 5 Made in India mobile games

Gaming

Top 5 Made in India mobile games
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 launch date revealed: Check Details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 launch date revealed: Check Details
PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Release date, new features and more
PUBG Mobile Lite latest version now available for download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite latest version now available for download

हिंदी समाचार

फर्जी कॉल मैसेज से Online Fraud पर लगेगी लगाम, जानें क्या है सरकार की प्लानिंग

Chinese Apps को बड़ा झटका, देसी ऐप्स ने यूं पछाड़ा

PUBG Mobile Season 18 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10 Pro से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, आ गई लॉन्च डेट

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: केंद्र और व्हाट्सऐप को 'सुप्रीम नोटिस', देना होगा जवाब

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand
News
Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand
Android 12 more details leaked: Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more in tow

News

Android 12 more details leaked: Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more in tow
PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know
Google Stadia to get over 100 new games in 2021

Gaming

Google Stadia to get over 100 new games in 2021
Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds

News

Govt plans new digital intelligence unit to curb mobile frauds

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers