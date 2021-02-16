PUBG Global Invitational.S tournament: Everything you need to know

PUBG Global Invitational.S is the first event to be organized for the game in 2021. 32 teams from across the globe are battling each other for the title and to advance to one of the major PUBG Global tournaments that will happen during the year. Also Read - Top 5 Made in India mobile games: FAUG, Real Cricket 20, WWE Racing Showdown and more

The Global Invitational.S tournament also marks the return of the Pick'em Challenge, which allows players to obtain voting coupons by watching the matches and voting for a team to predict the winners. If the players manage to choose the correct winner, they will be awarded with Esports points, which can be redeemed for in-game items. The Global Invitational.S tournament will go on till March 24.

Note: This tournament is for the PC and console version of the game, which is not banned in India.

Pick’Em Challenge divisions

This time along the Pick’Em Challenge has been divided into three versions. The first is where players need to predict the top four teams from the eight weekly finals, the second one is where players need to either guess the MVP with most kills and or guessing the team that wins Chicken Dinner in Weekly Finals, depending on odd and even-numbered weeks. Lastly, the third version requires the players to choose the winner of the Survival Tournament.

Reddit giveaway

Reddit in collaboration with PUBG Corp for the Global Invitational.S has organized a total of 300 voting coupons and 30x 80,000 EP prizes. All of these will be given away to Reddit users on Week 2 and Week 5 of the tournament. To participate in the giveaway, Redditors need to watch all of the week’s matches, record and share a clip of their favourite moment of the week on the giveaway thread, the comment should consist of your in-game name and platform.

Redditors also need to sign this form. The first giveaway is already underway and will go on till February 21. All of the prizes will be distributed within the next week inside of the same thread located inside of the e-sports tab.