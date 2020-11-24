PUBG India Pvt Ltd now registered in India as a company

It has been a while since PUBG Mobile India shot to limelight and the most asked question around the Internet is: When is the game launching in India? While a date is nowhere to be found, an assurity of the game making it to India soon comes again in another form. PUBG Mobile India is apparently launching in India under a different company, registered as PUBG India Pvt Ltd. The registration of the company’s name assures that it is indeed coming. Also Read - FAU-G game launch soon: All about the PUBG Mobile India rival

The news comes courtesy of Abhijeet Andhare, who is an esports athlete of TSM esports group. He has shared a screenshot that details PUBG India Pvt Ltd as a Karnataka-based company with two high-level management positions. The incorporation date is given as November 21, which as we write is just three days ago. It is listed as a subsidiary of a foreign company. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: When will the game launch in India?

PUBG Mobile India coming under a new company

It has almost been a fortnight since the announcement of PUBG Mobile’s return to India. There have been reports of people spotting the game’s APK files on the website temporarily. The official social media channels have been busy releasing teasers and promos for the game. There’s still no launch date available but it seems it won’t be long before you can go hunting the Chicken Dinner. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India download link briefly listed on official website: Report

PUBG MOBILE INDIA GETS OFFICIALLY REGISTERED ✌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOOmZQMHZs — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 23, 2020

Previously, some reports mentioned that PUBG Mobile India has started taking pre-registrations for the game on TapTap app. We headed over to the community and onto PUBG Mobile India’s official account, but we couldn’t find any option to register. Moreover, the link to Android and iOS apps are shown as unavailable.

To get around the ban, the PUBG Mobile India team has reached out to its players via social media, assuring of big changes to the game. The Indian version will modify the content accordingly to suit the local demands. Hence, you will see fully clothed characters at the start of the game. There will be more Indian-themed in-game content and violent effects will be toned down. For storing data, it is said that PUBG Mobile India will rely on the Microsoft Azure platform for meeting the government’s demands.

Active players on the previous global version will be able to transfer their game data and purchases to the Indian version. However, banned players from the global game will need to make a new account complete with a different player profile. Additionally, the game will weigh just shy of 600MB while downloading, and players can only install those modes of the game that they want to play.