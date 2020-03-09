PUBG introduces new ranked ruleset in the game

There’s a new Ranked Ruleset in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds which has been added as part of the Labs tabs. This ushers the game in the ranked competitive mode. This mode will be used by the devs to finalize the rules that the game will have in its competitive mode. The devs are essentially asking the players to help figure out the proper set of rules. The ruleset will be potentially changed during the testing period to optimize them.

The present ruleset is apparently a mix between casual and the esports one that is used in the tournaments. The blog me mentions, “A ruleset like this needs feedback though, so like our previous skill-based rating test, we’re looking to PUBG LABS to gather your feedback as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“During this LABS test, we’ll be analyzing the data and your feedback to better understand what our players are enjoying and will adjust the ruleset accordingly before we take it live.”

“Feedback from this test will help us determine if it is right for our upcoming Competitive Mode or whether we need to make some adjustments,” the team concluded, “so be sure to share your thoughts on what you do and do not like. While we’re not quite ready to dive into the specifics of the upcoming Competitive Mode, keep an eye out for another announcement with more details in the coming months.”

The event will be live from March 6 and will continue till March 9. The blog also mentions that the for this test, players will not gain BP or Survivor Pass XP for Ranked Ruleset matches due to them being in LABS. The Ranked Ruleset will be available in the LABS section of the menu during the time period. For easy access, players can access the LABS banner above the start button.