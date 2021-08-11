comscore PUBG is free-to-play for a week: How to download, limited-time rewards, event and more
News

PUBG is free-to-play for a week: How to download, limited-time rewards, event and more

Gaming

How to download on Steam, limited-time rewards, Newbie Training Course, weapon skins, outfits, K-Pop Blackpink collaboration, and more.

PUBG Free to Play

PUBG (Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds) the popular BR title will be free to play for a week. While details about the game going to be free were revealed last month, Krafton has finally made an official announcement. While this is a piece of good news in the gaming community, the only caveat is that the PUBG PC version will be f2p only on one platform. Also Read - BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

PUBG is free to play for but only for a week

As mentioned, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be free to play for a week. However, the perks are made available only on one platform. Players will be able to try the game for free via Steam. It will be F2P starting August 10 and is going to run till August 16. Krafton has brought some limited-time rewards for newcomers to ‘incentivize them’ to learn the basics of the game and apply those tactics in BR matches. Also Read - BGMI iOS release officially confirmed by Krafton, imminent launch likely

Those interested to try the BR title need to download it via Steam and experience the duo fight or the group match in the large maps. The new Taego battleground map along with the other maps will be available as part of the ‘test.’ Moreover, the mission progress and gameplay tactics are recorded and the achievement progress will be transferred if players choose to buy the game later. Also Read - BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

“All rewards, including Pass and Mission rewards along with XP and BP can be acquired. Also, all missions and stats will be recorded so that you can keep track of your achievements. All records will be carried over if played on the same account after purchase of the game title,” Krafton cited.

In addition, the developers have brought an event “Newbie Training Course” which as the name suggests is for newcomers. The event will be live till August 16. On completing tasks using ledge grabs and other elements in the game players will likely be able to unlock gun skins and outfits.

To recall, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently got its new name and is now called PUBG: Battlegrounds. As per reports, Krafton silently made these changes in July.

“Krafton is actively expanding the PUBG brand through a variety of new experiences set in its universe. Rebranding PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds is the first step in us realizing this vision. Additional titles in the franchise will carry the PUBG name, as you see with our upcoming game, PUBG: New State,” the developers told PC Gamer.

That said, PUBG: Battlegrounds is going F2P for a week to mark the collab with Kpop mega-group Blackpink’s. The crossover content is coming to the game with ‘decals on the airship and buildings.’

  Published Date: August 11, 2021 9:23 AM IST

