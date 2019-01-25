comscore
PUBG is getting a Lite mode, open beta goes live

The Lite version of the game will be free to play for its lifetime.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 10:09 AM IST
PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has always elicited one reaction from its players, about how heavy and unoptimized it is and its spec heavy nature. This was the case when with PUBG Mobile which although not unoptimized, was very spec heavy. And to remedy that the devs of the mobile version, Tencent Games released a Lite version of the game. Though the Lite version of PUBG Mobile is not available on the Google Play Store, it is available as an APK on PUBG Mobile‘s website.

And now to address the same situation on PC, the devs Bluehole has decided to release a Lite version of the game which is available right now as an Open Beta game. The minimum and the required specs of the game has been stated in the devs on the blogpost announcing the release of the Open Beta of the game. The minimum requirements for the Beta version of the game is Windows 7, 8 or 10 but it  must be the 64bit version, Intel Core i3 2.4 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 4000 as GPU and 4GB HDD space.

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG PC gets permanent Vikendi Moonlight mode 

Also Read

PUBG PC gets permanent Vikendi Moonlight mode 

While the recommended specs for the game is the same for Windows, Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GEForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 for GPU and 4GB HDD space. Players will only be able to play the original Erangel map, that too only in the Third Person Perspective mode in Solo/Duo/Squads. The other content will be added with time to the game. This will definitely boost the player base for the PC version of the game which has seen decline since the high early last year. When the Lite version of the game will be formally launched for PC, it will be free to play for its lifetime. Anf the devs promise that the gameplay is the same as the original game.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 10:09 AM IST

