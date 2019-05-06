PUBG is giving away a free skin for the sickle as part of the Player Care Package system

The last big update to PUBG was #28 which became available on the PUBG: Test Server for PC before it hit the main ones. A tweet from the main PUBG Twitter handle confirmed that the game has a new hotfix for this. PUBG’s last update introduced a brand new feature called the Weapon Mastery, which is a progression system that allows players to earn free rewards as they level up their gunplay skills. As part of Weapon Mastery, PUBG devs at PUBG Corp also debuted Medals for players who perform remarkable feats during their matches.

The new hotfix includes a lot of improvements over the recently introduced update. Besides this there is a new addition to the game which is a new skin for the sickle. The skin will transform the sickle into a Fire Axe, and it is being offered free to all players that log into the game. The devs write that this is part of the Player Care Package system that was introduced in the last update. The blog mentions, “Last month, we tested a Player Care Package event; Player Care Package is a way to distribute rewards for completing missions and logging in during special events. Through this test, we were able to get meaningful and valuable insights from your participation. We really appreciate your participation and we hope you enjoyed the loot.”

In addition to these features, the devs took feedback from the first round of Erangel loot rebalances and made adjustments. The other adjustment that the devs introduced this time were based on player feedback, and includes a reduced difficulty on a number of missions for Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, including the elimination of a few missions were deemed too difficult to complete. There are a number of updates to how players interact with items in the store, interface improvements for squads and over two dozen bug fixes.

Weapon Mastery is a new progression system where players can increase levels by gaining weapon XP based on weapon use. It operates all the time without being affected by seasons and offers 100 levels for players to achieve per weapon. There are three types of Weapon Mastery rewards. These rewards can only be acquired through Mastery achievement, and these are Charms, Medals and Tier Emblems. Charms are accessories that can be equipped to weapons, while Medals highlight accomplishments players perform with their weapons.

The total amount of items spawned in Erangel has been increased by approximately 28 percent along with higher spawn rates for priority items like AR, DMR, SR. Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card has seen some re-balance with some missions being adjust and other removed which players found too difficult to complete.