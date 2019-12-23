PUBG is still banning 1,00,000 cheaters every week

PUBG, the most popular battle royale game right now, has found cheating to be the biggest issue on its platform. In order to eliminate those who cheat, the company behind the game has taken a number of actions. It has banned bad actors who cheat on the platform and it has done so by removing a huge number of players. PUBG Corporation is reportedly still banning 1,00,000 cheaters every week. The number of bans is still higher than the one announced by the company towards the end of 2018.

At the end of 2018, PUBG Corp had announced that bans are affecting around 90,000 cheaters every week. It seems the number of players cheating on the platform has only gone up. “We often ban over 100k accounts per week,” PUBG community manager Hawkinz said on Reddit. For the week ending December 14, the company banned 1,16,531 PUBG cheaters. “In terms of volume of reports that I’m seeing personally, and others on the Community Team, we haven’t seen this many for a very long time,” Hawkinz added.

The community manager also confirmed that hardware ID bans are also in place despite speculations which claimed to be contrary. “Unfortunately, we can’t apply HWID bans in many cases,” Hawkinz noted. The reason for why PUBG Corp cannot apply HWID in many cases will be detailed in an upcoming developer letter. Cheating is a problem that PUBG will never be able to get rid of on its platform. However, the number of players banned every week remains a huge problem.

PUBG Mobile unveiled anti-cheat detection system to identify and ban in-game cheaters in October. We might not know about every effort being used to ban cheaters in the game. However, the company is making efforts to reduce the number of players engaging in fraudulent activities. “We want players to know that we are 100% committed to providing a fair gameplay experience for everyone,” Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department from Tencent Games, said in October.