PUBG July Console update adds Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

PUBG console is getting a new update where a new weapon, vehicle and lot of other features are being introduced.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 1:19 PM IST
PUBG Deagle

The console version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting the new PUBG July Console update with some really interesting items. We have already seen these in the previous update on PC. But now, PUBG  for PS4 and Xbox One will have access to the Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more. The update is under deployment right now and will be available on the main servers as soon as the maintenance is over. Besides these, there are a bunch of other changes and bug fixes to the game.

The update was on the Public Test Server (PTS) and has now gone live on the main server. Players will be earning BP rewards for actively participate in the test. Here’s how the rewards will be.

– First-week participation: 4,000 BP (More than three hours of gameplay required)

– Second-week participation: 4,000 BP (More than three hours of gameplay required)

– For participating in both weeks: Bonus 2,000 BP

All in all, players will be able to earn a total of 10,000 BP for fully participating in this test.

PUBG July Console update: Biggest features

New vehicle: BRDM-2

The BRDM-2 is a new amphibious vehicle being added to the game with PUBG Update 30. It is a replacement for the Armored-UZI. Players need to use Flare Guns to call in the BRDM-2 instead of the special care package. The BRDM-2’s total HP is 2,500, and its health is twice as much as UAZ. It is essentially gigantic with sturdy wheels that cannot be damaged. Also, it is a powerful bulletproof vehicle that can reduce incoming damage from guns, grenades and Red zone. It can continue to travel from ground to water, but players can’t shoot while on board. The BRDM-2 has a top water speed of 22kmph and top land speed on the road of 102kmph when boosted. It can carry four players.

New weapon: Deagle

The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is the most popular handgun in video games, and now it is available on PUBG as well. The Deagle is a handgun that deals the most damage among pistols with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. Deagle can deal 62 damage per shot, and take both red-dot and holographic sights. It can be equipped with various magazines and a laser sight that improves hip-fire accuracy. It has the most recoil among all the pistols. The Deagle uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds and the extended one 10.

PUBG Console update: Ledge Grab feature

Ledge grab feature allows players to climb up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high, and jump from building to building or container to container. Players just need to jump towards an open ledge and the character will grab on and climb up. To use this feature, players will have to jump towards a ledge and keep pressing space bar, or press it at the right time.

PUBG Console update: Exploding Gas Can

Gas Cans in the game which have only been used to refuel vehicles up until now will explode on shooting. This feature makes the Gas Can a usable weapon. Like Grenades, the Gas Can have a radius of damage and will hurt both enemies and allies.

Radio Message

PUBG is introducing Radio Messages, which has been available on PUBG Mobile for a while. The default button is the mouse wheel which will open the Radio Message UI. For now, there are eight types of messages which can be sent. Players can ping items and enemies on the map as well now.

WATCH: PUBG – New Feature – Deagle

Besides these, there have been other changes to the game as well. Other changes to the game include the addition of kill distance in the feed, new Survival Supply System for more BP, new skins and items, Weapon Mastery changes and others. Check out all the patch notes here.

