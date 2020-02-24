PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

The new map on PUBG called Karakin has become rather popular. And PUBG Corp is rewarding players with a new trailer for the map. This is part of the community goal reached for the battle pass that was released with the new season. The battle pass had a community goal where developers were set to release the trailer for Karakin if the community managed to reach that financial goal. The video says that this is ‘Issue 1’ which means we could expect more of these.

The trailer shows a young woman who seems to be a former resident of the Karakin island. And the trailer is narrated by her and shows the action is a comic style. There is a new mask that is teased as well. This mask might release soon. It kind of looks like a demon mask which should be explained by the developers soon. The trailer seems to show some intense action which is actually unlike the game. It also shows the different aspects of the Karakin map like the breakable walls and the Sticky Bombs. The trailer ends with the narrator explaining that the island is full of memories for her and how could she forget her wedding day.

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.