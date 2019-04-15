PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

The popular Battle Royale game PUBG took the world of gaming by storm last year. However, the game achieved unprecedented success shortly after PUBG Corp, the company behind the game teamed up with Tencent to launch the mobile version of the game called PUBG Mobile for smartphones. The fact that users could get almost full-fledged action games on their smartphone along with the option to play with their friends and competing with players from across the globe game the game considerable advantage. To expand its reach the game developers also developed a “Lite” version of the game that could run on devices with less powerful internals.

Other factors that pulled PUBG to the mainstream especially in India was the increasing affordability of more powerful devices, increased the availability of 4G and the cheaper cost of 4G data. All these factors made it easier for players to get on PUBG. However, all the attention towards PUBG did not come without its share of problems. Soon after the launch of the game, reports started rolling out about players being addicted to PUBG Mobile and skipping food, sleep, and school in some instances.

PUBG Ban

The problem or rather the menace of the game grew so much that governments and rather law authorities had to step in and ban the game. The reason authorities had to step in to ban the game is because of the increasing number of reports blaming PUBG for negligence, falling results of students and even violence in some cases.

Gujarat

According to previous reports, PUBG was banned in certain parts of Gujarat including Rajkot, Surat, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, and Bhavnagar in India. In addition to that, the government also sent out a circular to schools to ban the game. However, High Court noted that schools already prohibited the use on mobile phones in schools making the need of banning the mobile game redundant. As previously reported, the ban was rolled back in some places including Ahmedabad after 2-3 week bank. In the meantime, more reports surfaced where some people showcased violent behavior including alleged suicide, attacking family members and stealing money. Some reports also revealed that police arresting students in some areas for playing the game.

Tamil Nadu

As previously reported, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu also issued a ban on the game in the University. The ban seems to focus on the hostel area where the warden issues a circular regarding the ban.

Nepal

Taking a look at the past ban in India, a recent report indicated that Nepal has issued a complete ban on the game in the country. The company also revealed that it was ready to arrest players now that PUBG was completely banned.

China

In addition to this, the game is already banned in China for everyone below the age of 13 years. We are not sure if more countries are planning to ban PUBG Mobile but parents across many countries have started calling out for a ban on the game.