PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards; all you need to know

PUBG Lite is the Beta service optimized for low-end computers. It offers optimized gameplay and graphics to ensure a more inclusive and wider gaming experience. The PUBG Lite Beta went live from July 4 in India.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 5:44 PM IST
PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG), the popular battle royale game, has partnered with Reliance Jio for its latest PUBG Lite. The developer will offer exclusive rewards to Jio users who register for PUBG Lite Beta. These rewards will be in the form of free skins for their in-game merchandise.

PUBG Lite is the Beta service optimized for low-end computers. It offers optimized gameplay and graphics to ensure a more inclusive and wider gaming experience. The PUBG Lite Beta went live from July 4 in India. Developers are offering special rewards to those who pre-register the game before July 11. Some of these gifts can be received in the e-mail while others are in the game. PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh.

Coming to the PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio exclusive association. The telecom operator has shared steps to enroll for the free Jio gift.

Here’s how to enroll for PUBG Lite exclusive rewards

Step 1:

To enjoy this unique experience on PUBG Lite, Jio users can visit https://gamesarena.jio.com and fill up a simple 2-step registration form.

Step 2:

Users will then receive a verification link on their registered email ID.

Step 3:

Once the verification is complete, the user will receive another mail with a unique redemption code which can be claimed within the game

How to use the redemption code

Step 1:

After downloading and registering for PUBG Lite, user can go to Menu Store

Step 2:

In the menu options, the user needs to click on “Add Bonus / Gift Code”

Step 3:

Now the user needs to add the redemption code in the blank space and click on redeem

The size of the PUBG Lite download is 2.4GB besides the 60MB odd download for the launcher. On logging in, players will have to download and install the game. Those who preregistered for the beta can obviously log in, but new players can do so as well.

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 5:44 PM IST

