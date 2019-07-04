Makers of the battle royale game PUBG wanted to be more inclusive of all players. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. It was launched earlier and the preregistrations in India with an event went live last month. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India. The servers were down for maintenance and are now up and live.

Those that preregistered for the beta can obviously log in, but new players can do so as well. Once the PUBG Lite Launcher is installed, players will have to log into their account. On logging in, players will have to download and install the game. The size of the PUBG Lite download is 2.4GB besides the 60MB odd download for the launcher.

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The PUBG India Facebook page previously confirmed that this version is coming to India soon. As part of the teaser, the company had updated the cover picture of its official PUBG India page to a silhouette of Taj Mahal along with the text “PUBG LITE COMING SOON”.

PUBG Lite preregistration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. PUBG Lite has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

WATCH: PUBG LITE Trailer!

Some gamers may find that the game has problems running on their system. There are fixes that PUBG Corp has mentioned on the website itself. The download page of the PUBG Lite mentions that users that have problems can install Microsoft Visual C++, .NET Framework 4.5.2, and DirectX 11. These will make sure the game runs without a hitch on any PC.