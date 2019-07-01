comscore PUBG Lite Beta service India launch date revealed | BGR India
PUBG Lite Beta service launch in India announced for July 4

Starting July 4, the PUBG Lite Beta services will be available in India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The firm will also get an additional Hindi language option for gamers in India.

Popular battle royale game PUBG has finally announced PUBG Lite Beta service launch for India. The developer started pre-registrations for PUBG Lite towards the end of last month. The version meant for low-end PC gaming was previously made available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh.

Starting July 4, the PUBG Lite Beta services will be available in India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The firm will also get an additional Hindi language option for gamers in India. The official release date announcement was made on PUBG Lite India official page on Facebook.

“We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG Lite to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us,” said Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG Lite at PUBG Corporation. “As we continue to expand into new territories, we will do our best to provide a stable and fun service by communicating closely with our players.”

PUBG Lite has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware for the game.

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
– RAM: 4GB
– GPU: Intel HD 4000
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
– RAM: 8GB
– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

The PUBG Lite PC Beta pre-registrations started on June 20. The pre-registration event will continue until July 3, midnight 12:00 AM. From July 4, the beta version of the game will be available in India.

