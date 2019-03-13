PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs

Popular battle royale game PUBG is rather demanding on the PCs and hence a lite version of the game has been developed which is called PUBG Lite. The game went live last year in Beta and it had lower hardware requirements than the basic PC version of the game. Players were only able to play the original Erangel map, that too only in the Third Person Perspective mode in Solo/Duo/Squads. The devs promised that other content will be added with time to the game. This was released to boost the player base for the PC version of the game. The Lite version of the game for PC, is free to play for its lifetime unlike the basic PC version of the game. The beta version of the game concluded on January 24.

Now an the developers have announced that the game is being added to Steam soon. The developers wrote in the March 2019 devblog, “PUBG Lite is aiming for PUBG Steam version, the core element of PUBG, and adding verified functions through many platform services so that players can, enjoy the game more easily, enjoy the game more conveniently and enjoy the game in more diverse PC environments. This means that could see PUBG Lite not only be available in new regions, but also on Steam, which is terrific news for gamers who don’t have high-end hardware.”

This comes after an update for the same has been introduced which brings with it three new weapons that include the Beryl M762, MK47 Mutant and the SLR which are all 7.62mm ammo guns. In addition, 3X Scope and 6X Scope attachments, are also being introduced and the devs are working on the Zoom In, Zoom Out feature that will allow players to adjust the scope on a 6X or higher. A more dynamic a bullet penetration system that will bring out more realistic gun play and the appeal of the ballistics system.

Besides this, the flare gun is also being introduced in the game which will be providing elite tier loot as well as armored UAZ. The same rule as the main game applies here and the loot will be dropped when flare guns are used in the circle and UAZ when used outside. Other changes include a dynamic parachuting system, improved free rewards system and item balance and a strengthened anti-cheat system.