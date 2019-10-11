PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

There’s a new update out for PUBG Lite on PC and it brings with it a lot of bug fixes. Some of these bugs were a little too annoying for players and it seems the devs have fixed these. These new patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle on Twitter which is what the devs primarily use to communicate the changes in the game. As for the fixes that have been introduced this time around, here they are.

– Fixed an issue where the angle of the scope would become transparent as a result of weapon collision.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter a wall under a certain bridge in Sanhok.

– Fixed an issue where matchmaking would cancel after presenting a pop-up message.

– Fixed an issue where punch sounds could be heard louder than intended across different floors in a building.

– Fixed an issue where the texture of the soft top UAZ rear wheels would not display well.

PUBG Lite launched in India after its initial launch in other South Asian countries. PUBG Lite recently got a new beta version that brought a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This new mode comes with a new map. The new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches. The PUBG Lite Facebook page announced the update going live. The new map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the update download went live on August 8.

The dev team recently announced on its Facebook handle that the game got its first Indian server. This provides Indian players with low pings with negligible lag. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India.