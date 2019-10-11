comscore PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes
News

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

These new patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle.

  • Published: October 11, 2019 9:12 AM IST
PUBG Lite 6

There’s a new update out for PUBG Lite on PC and it brings with it a lot of bug fixes. Some of these bugs were a little too annoying for players and it seems the devs have fixed these. These new patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle on Twitter which is what the devs primarily use to communicate the changes in the game. As for the fixes that have been introduced this time around, here they are.

– Fixed an issue where the angle of the scope would become transparent as a result of weapon collision.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter a wall under a certain bridge in Sanhok.

– Fixed an issue where matchmaking would cancel after presenting a pop-up message.

– Fixed an issue where punch sounds could be heard louder than intended across different floors in a building.

– Fixed an issue where the texture of the soft top UAZ rear wheels would not display well.

PUBG Lite launched in India after its initial launch in other South Asian countries. PUBG Lite recently got a new beta version that brought a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This new mode comes with a new map. The new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches. The PUBG Lite Facebook page announced the update going live. The new map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the update download went live on August 8.

PUBG driving mechanics video shares dos and don'ts

Also Read

PUBG driving mechanics video shares dos and don'ts

The dev team recently announced on its Facebook handle that the game got its first Indian server. This provides Indian players with low pings with negligible lag. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 11, 2019 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
News
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

Honor Vision, Vision Pro smart TVs India launch set for October 14: Check features

Smart TVs

Honor Vision, Vision Pro smart TVs India launch set for October 14: Check features

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

News

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG Lite gets a new update with a lot of bug fixes
PUBG driving mechanics video shares dos and don'ts

Gaming

PUBG driving mechanics video shares dos and don'ts
Here's how to enable cross-platform play on PUBG

Gaming

Here's how to enable cross-platform play on PUBG
PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG console update 4.3 here with console cross-play, DBS shotgun
PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

हिंदी समाचार

आज एक बार फिर प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Samsung Galaxy Fold डिवाइस, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च होगा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T Pro और McLaren Edition की भारत में ये होगी कीमत, कल से सेल के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 855+ SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Call of Duty: Mobile गेम में इस तरह उड़ाएं हेलीकॉप्टर, दुश्मनों के छूटेंगे छक्के

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
News
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India
OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5

News

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 10 for all devices after the OnePlus 5
OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

News

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed
OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched

News

OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Android 10 launched