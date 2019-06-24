comscore PUBG Lite: How to download PUBG Lite | BGR India
PUBG Lite: How to download the lite battle royale game

PUBG Lite has been launched earlier this year in other countries, but is still to launch in India. The pre-registration is on, but here's how to download the game.

  Published: June 24, 2019 4:32 PM IST
Battle royale game PUBG is one of the most popular games in the world. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. It was launched earlier and is now on pre-registration in India with an event scheduled.

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The PUBG India Facebook page previously confirmed that this version is coming to India soon. As part of the teaser, the company had updated the cover picture of its official PUBG India page to a silhouette of Taj Mahal along with the text “PUBG LITE COMING SOON”.

PUBG Lite pre-registration is now underway on the website and the event began earlier. The event will run till July 3 and the code will be delivered on the registered email. There are special rewards for participating in the event as well. Considering the dates of the event, the game could launch in India on July 4.

How to download PUBG Lite

Even though the game is not launched yet, you can still download PUBG Lite, register and be ready for it. Here are the steps.

– To download PUBG Lite first you have to visit the official website.

– Click on register and make a new account if you have not already.

– Once the new account is created make sure one of the gaming services is linked (Steam, PSN, etc) for the rewards.

– Click on the big yellow download button on the top right corner and install the PUBG Lite application

– Run the ‘PUBG Lite’ application and log in using the account you just created.

– Once logged in if you are in one of the countries that don’t yet have PUBG Lite, it will read, “PUBG Lite is unavailable in your region.” Otherwise it will just download the game automatically and you will be able to play it.

System Requirements

Now, we all know that PUBG Lite has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Well here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware for the game.

Minimum System Requirements
– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
– RAM: 4GB
– GPU: Intel HD 4000
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements
– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
– RAM: 8GB
– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

