PUBG Lite: How to get the Glory AKM skin for free

Makers of the battle royale game PUBG have released a new game to be more inclusive. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India.

Those who preregistered for the beta can obviously log in, but new players can do so as well. Once the PUBG Lite Launcher is installed, players will have to log into their account. On logging in, players will have to download and install the game. The size of the PUBG Lite download is 2.4GB besides the 60MB odd download for the launcher.

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The pre-registration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. The game has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

Developers are offering special rewards to those that pre-registered to the game before July 11. Some of these gifts can be received in the e-mail while others are in the game.

PUBG Lite: How to get Glory AKM skin, hoodie and pants

Receiving the AKM glory skin, hoodie and the pants are a simple matter in PUBG Lite. All users will have to do is log in to the game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday consecutively to receive the rewards. These rewards usually are offered with some BP. All of these are not received together by logging into the game on consecutive days will earn the rewards.

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

WATCH: [PUBG][LITE] PUBG LITE Trailer!

Some gamers may find that the game has problems running on their system. There are fixes that PUBG Corp has mentioned on the website itself. The download page of the game mentions that users that have problems can install Microsoft Visual C++, .NET Framework 4.5.2, and DirectX 11. These will make sure the game runs without a hitch on any PC.