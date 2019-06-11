PUBG Lite India launch: All you need to know

The popularity of PUBG has skyrocketed since its launch, and in a bid to cater to those who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp is set to bring a ‘Lite’ version of its popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh, but the PUBG India Facebook page has now confirmed that this version is coming to India soon. As part of the teaser, the company updated the cover picture of its official PUBG India page to a silhouette of Taj Mahal along with the text “PUBG LITE COMING SOON” on June 6, 2019. There is a possibility that the game might launch during the Steam Summer sale around June 25.

PUBG Lite System Requirements

Now, we all know that PUBG Lite has been modeled to run on lower end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Well here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware for the game.

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

PUBG Lite event in Kolkata

PUBG India Facebook page has also announced the first official event for games in the country. According to the details, this first event will be ‘PUBG x Gamer Connect Kolkata’. As part of the event, players need to visit Gamer Connect Kolkata and locate the PUBG Lite booth. Once they find it, they need to like the PUBG India Facebook Page, take a photo at the booth and then post the photo on the Facebook page along with a hashtag. You can find more details in the post. As part of the event, select gamers will get gift codes for exclusive content with the help of email on June 13.

For some context, PUBG Corp developed PUBG Lite for low-end hardware. It is a toned down version of the original version. Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues. The context details above likely hint that the company may officially launch PUBG Lite in India on June 13, 2019. Additionally, Tencent games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta. According to a new report from the US based mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Tencent’s revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version in China, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top-grossing mobile app.

The two versions combined to generate an estimated $146 million in player spending during the month of May, about 126 percent more than the nearly $65 million PUBG Mobile alone grossed in April, according to the estimate which excluded Android revenue from China.