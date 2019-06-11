comscore PUBG Lite India launch: All you need to know | BGR India
News

PUBG Lite India launch: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Lite, as the name suggests, is a toned down version of the game aimed at low-end hardware. It is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh.

  • Published: June 11, 2019 9:55 AM IST
PUBG LITE India

The popularity of PUBG has skyrocketed since its launch, and in a bid to cater to those who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp is set to bring a ‘Lite’ version of its popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh, but the PUBG India Facebook page has now confirmed that this version is coming to India soon. As part of the teaser, the company updated the cover picture of its official PUBG India page to a silhouette of Taj Mahal along with the text “PUBG LITE COMING SOON” on June 6, 2019. There is a possibility that the game might launch during the Steam Summer sale around June 25.

PUBG Lite System Requirements

Now, we all know that PUBG Lite has been modeled to run on lower end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Well here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware for the game.

Minimum System Requirements
– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
– RAM: 4GB
– GPU: Intel HD 4000
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements
– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
– RAM: 8GB
– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

PUBG Lite event in Kolkata

PUBG India Facebook page has also announced the first official event for games in the country. According to the details, this first event will be ‘PUBG x Gamer Connect Kolkata’. As part of the event, players need to visit Gamer Connect Kolkata and locate the PUBG Lite booth. Once they find it, they need to like the PUBG India Facebook Page, take a photo at the booth and then post the photo on the Facebook page along with a hashtag. You can find more details in the post. As part of the event, select gamers will get gift codes for exclusive content with the help of email on June 13.

E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Also Read

E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

For some context, PUBG Corp developed PUBG Lite for low-end hardware. It is a toned down version of the original version. Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues. The context details above likely hint that the company may officially launch PUBG Lite in India on June 13, 2019. Additionally, Tencent games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta. According to a new report from the US based mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Tencent’s revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version in China, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top-grossing mobile app.

The two versions combined to generate an estimated $146 million in player spending during the month of May, about 126 percent more than the nearly $65 million PUBG Mobile alone grossed in April, according to the estimate which excluded Android revenue from China.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2019 9:55 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update
Huawei Nova 5i with Kirin 710 SoC spotted on TENAA

News

Huawei Nova 5i with Kirin 710 SoC spotted on TENAA

PUBG Lite India launch details

Gaming

PUBG Lite India launch details

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today; Expected price and specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today; Expected price and specifications

Honor 20 series India launch today: Check specs

News

Honor 20 series India launch today: Check specs

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update

Huawei Nova 5i with Kirin 710 SoC spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today; Expected price and specifications

Honor 20 series India launch today: Check specs

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Lite India launch details

Gaming

PUBG Lite India launch details
PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server

Gaming

PUBG Erangel visual update hits Test server
PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Gaming

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon
Call of Duty: Mobile is no longer available on closed beta

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is no longer available on closed beta
PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.2 Sale in India: आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Nokia 2.2, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Airtel 4G SIM को ऐसे करें Activate, इन चार स्टेप्स को करें फॉलो

Tata Sky Broadband Service: Tata Sky ने अपनी ब्रॉडबैंड सर्विस को 21 शहरों में फैलाया, 999 रुपये में दे रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा

अमेजन पर शुरू हुई Apple Days Sale, iPhone पर मिल रहा है 23,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Smartphone आज भारत में 11:30AM पर होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update
Huawei Nova 5i with Kirin 710 SoC spotted on TENAA

News

Huawei Nova 5i with Kirin 710 SoC spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today; Expected price and specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch today; Expected price and specifications
Honor 20 series India launch today: Check specs

News

Honor 20 series India launch today: Check specs
Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM