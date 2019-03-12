PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game

One of the world’s most popular games right now is PUBG and it has a lite version which is called PUBG Lite. The game went live last year and it had lower hardware requirements than the basic PC version of the game. Players were only able to play the original Erangel map, that too only in the Third Person Perspective mode in Solo/Duo/Squads. The devs promised that other content will be added with time to the game. This was released to boost the player base for the PC version of the game. The Lite version of the game for PC, is free to play for its lifetime unlike the basic PC version of the game.

Now an update for the same is out and it brings with it three new weapons that include the Beryl M762, MK47 Mutant and the SLR which are all 7.62mm ammo guns. In addition, 3X Scope and 6X Scope attachments, are also being introduced and the devs are working on the Zoom In, Zoom Out feature that will allow players to adjust the scope on a 6X or higher. A more dynamic a bullet penetration system that will bring out more realistic gun play and the appeal of the ballistics system.

Besides this, the flare gun is also being introduced in the game which will be providing elite tier loot as well as armored UAZ. The same rule as the main game applies here and the loot will be dropped when flare guns are used in the circle and UAZ when used outside. Other changes include a dynamic parachuting system, improved free rewards system and item balance and a strengthened anti-cheat system.