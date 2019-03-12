comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game
News

PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game

Gaming

PUBG Lite just got a lot better.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 12:39 PM IST
PUBG Flare Gun

One of the world’s most popular games right now is PUBG and it has a lite version which is called PUBG Lite. The game went live last year and it had lower hardware requirements than the basic PC version of the game. Players were only able to play the original Erangel map, that too only in the Third Person Perspective mode in Solo/Duo/Squads. The devs promised that other content will be added with time to the game. This was released to boost the player base for the PC version of the game. The Lite version of the game for PC, is free to play for its lifetime unlike the basic PC version of the game.

Now an update for the same is out and it brings with it three new weapons that include the Beryl M762, MK47 Mutant and the SLR which are all 7.62mm ammo guns. In addition, 3X Scope and 6X Scope attachments, are also being introduced and the devs are working on the Zoom In, Zoom Out feature that will allow players to adjust the scope on a 6X or higher. A more dynamic a bullet penetration system that will bring out more realistic gun play and the appeal of the ballistics system.

PUBG Mobile India Series crown claimed by Team 'SoUL'

Also Read

PUBG Mobile India Series crown claimed by Team 'SoUL'

Besides this, the flare gun is also being introduced in the game which will be providing elite tier loot as well as armored UAZ. The same rule as the main game applies here and the loot will be dropped when flare guns are used in the circle and UAZ when used outside. Other changes include a dynamic parachuting system, improved free rewards system and item balance and a strengthened anti-cheat system.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
News
Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

News

Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

News

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T latest Open Beta builds released

Twitter's 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India goes live ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game

Gaming

PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game
PUBG Mobile India Series crown claimed by Team 'SoUL'

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series crown claimed by Team 'SoUL'
PUBG: 15-year-old Jalandhar boy steals Rs 50,000 from father's account

Gaming

PUBG: 15-year-old Jalandhar boy steals Rs 50,000 from father's account
5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile
Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water

Gaming

Man playing PUBG Mobile drinks acid instead of water

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus 7 में होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, स्मार्टफोन के केस से मिले संकेत

Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन 18 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किए छह रिजनल भाषाओं में 13 एचडी और एसडी मिनी पैक्स

वोटर्स के बड़े काम की है इलेक्शन कमीशन की यह cVIGIL ऐप, जानें क्या है खासियत

Realme 3 की पहली सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
News
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T latest Open Beta builds released

News

OnePlus 6, 6T and OnePlus 5, 5T latest Open Beta builds released
Twitter's 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India goes live ahead of Lok Sabha elections

News

Twitter's 'Ads Transparency Centre' for India goes live ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report

News

Android Q developer beta could be released on March 13: Report
Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification

News

Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification