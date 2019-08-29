comscore PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server | BGR India
News

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

Gaming

PUBG Lite beta recently got a new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 1:01 PM IST
PUBG Lite Indian server

PUBG Lite recently launched in India after its initial launch in other South Asian countries. PUBG Lite recently got a new beta version that brought a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This new mode comes with a new map. The new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches. The PUBG Lite Facebook page announced the update going live. The new map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the update download went live on August 8.

And now in a new Facebook post from the dev team that announced that the game got its first Indian server. This means that Indian players can now play at low pings with negligible lag. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India.

PUBG Mobile guest account option is being removed

Also Read

PUBG Mobile guest account option is being removed

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The pre-registration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. The game has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

WATCH: PUBG LITE – NEW MAP, NEW MODE, COMING SOON

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
– RAM: 4GB
– GPU: Intel HD 4000
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
– RAM: 8GB
– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 1:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
News
Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

News

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

News

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, RedmiBook launch today

News

Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, RedmiBook launch today

Honor 20S to launch on September 4

News

Honor 20S to launch on September 4

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war

Samsung Galaxy Fold may soon launch in India

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

Gaming

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server
PUBG Mobile: 90FPS and 120FPS options spotted in the Chinese beta version

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 90FPS and 120FPS options spotted in the Chinese beta version
Google Play awarding Rs 75 PUBG Mobile credit on Rs 350 UC purchase

Gaming

Google Play awarding Rs 75 PUBG Mobile credit on Rs 350 UC purchase
PUBG Mobile guest account option is being removed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile guest account option is being removed
PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live

Gaming

PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air भारत में 5,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 799 रुपये वाले ब्लूटुथ ईयरफोन

Redmi Note 8 और Note 8 Pro क्वॉड-कैमार के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Hybrid Set-top-box : कुछ ऐसा होगा जियो का हाइब्रिड सेटटॉप बॉक्स, सामने आई तस्वीर

Nokia 7.2 का 4GB variant बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया Enco Q1 नॉइस कैंसिलिंग वायरलैस ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स


News

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war
News
Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war
Samsung Galaxy Fold may soon launch in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold may soon launch in India
Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499

News

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

News

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC
Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

News

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications