PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

PUBG Lite recently launched in India after its initial launch in other South Asian countries. PUBG Lite recently got a new beta version that brought a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This new mode comes with a new map. The new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches. The PUBG Lite Facebook page announced the update going live. The new map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the update download went live on August 8.

And now in a new Facebook post from the dev team that announced that the game got its first Indian server. This means that Indian players can now play at low pings with negligible lag. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India.

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The pre-registration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. The game has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

WATCH: PUBG LITE – NEW MAP, NEW MODE, COMING SOON

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit