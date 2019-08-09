PUBG Lite open beta update rolls out with new map and 4v4 mode

PUBG Lite Open Beta which was announced last week, and now it has gone live. This new open beta has introduced new features to the game. Like the developers announced the Open Beta released on August 8. It brings a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This new mode comes with a new map. The new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches. The download size of the beta version is 275MB. You can read the patch notes here.

The PUBG Lite Facebook page announced the update going live. The new map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the update download went live on August 8. And there is a link on the Facebook post to download the beta version of the game.

In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India. PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The pre-registration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. The game has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

WATCH: PUBG LITE – NEW MAP, NEW MODE, COMING SOON

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit