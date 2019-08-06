comscore PUBG Lite getting open beta with new map and 4v4 mode
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out with new map and 4v4 mode
News

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out with new map and 4v4 mode

Gaming

This new PUBG Lite Open Beta brings a lot of new items that include a new map and a new Team Death Match mode with 4v4. This is something we have already seen before.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 12:58 PM IST
PUBG Lite Open Beta New map

One of the newest editions of the popular battle royale game is getting new features in PUBG Lite Open Beta. This new open beta will introduce new features to the game. According to the developers the Open Beta is releasing on August 8 which is today. And it will include a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This means that the new mode will also come with a new map. This new map will be small enough to make sure that people can have small matches.

From what we have seen in the posts by the PUBG Lite Facebook page, it seems a familiar map. The map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the devs announced that it will begin from today. And there is a link on the Facebook post to download the beta version of the game. But we assume that it will only be playable after the beta servers go live.

In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India. PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The pre-registration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. The game has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

WATCH: PUBG LITE – NEW MAP, NEW MODE, COMING SOON

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
– RAM: 4GB
– GPU: Intel HD 4000
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
– RAM: 8GB
– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
– HDD: 4GB
– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
News
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

News

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Gaming

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Gaming

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released
Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM

News

Trying to discourage TikTok, PUBG among students: Goa CM
All available deals on PUBG and other games

Gaming

All available deals on PUBG and other games
PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Xiaomi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Redmi Note 8 स्मार्टफोन, 64MP कैमरा हो सकता है शामिल

Realme ने एक साल में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor का Smart Screen TV होगा कुछ ऐसा, फेस से होगा अनलॉक

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
News
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks
Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

News

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

News

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon