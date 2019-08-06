One of the newest editions of the popular battle royale game is getting new features in PUBG Lite Open Beta. This new open beta will introduce new features to the game. According to the developers the Open Beta is releasing on August 8 which is today. And it will include a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This means that the new mode will also come with a new map. This new map will be small enough to make sure that people can have small matches.

From what we have seen in the posts by the PUBG Lite Facebook page, it seems a familiar map. The map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the devs announced that it will begin from today. And there is a link on the Facebook post to download the beta version of the game. But we assume that it will only be playable after the beta servers go live.

In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India. PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh. The pre-registration went underway last month on the website and the event began earlier. The event ran till July 3. There were special rewards for participating in the event as well. The game has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game.

WATCH: PUBG LITE – NEW MAP, NEW MODE, COMING SOON

Minimum System Requirements – CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit Recommended System Requirements – CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit