PUBG Lite players can heal themselves while walking now

This and new patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG PC Lite handle on Twitter

  Published: November 4, 2019 11:22 AM IST
PUBG Lite healing while walking

There’s a new update out for PUBG Lite on PC and it brings with it a lot of bug fixes. Some of these bugs were a little too annoying for players and it seems the devs have fixed these. These new patch notes were updated on a tweet from the PUBG Lite PC handle on Twitter which is what the devs primarily use to communicate the changes in the game. As for the fixes that have been introduced this time around, here they are.

PUBG Lite: New patch notes

Besides these players can now heal themselves while walking.

– Fixed the scope to not appear black while in Spectator Mode.

– Fixed the issue where the Bluezone not in sync.

– Fixed the firing sound for UMP45.

– Fixed the issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Fixed the issue where it appeared black in ADS while alternating between Canted Sight and other scopes.

– Fixed the issue where the iron sight was shown in ADS even with the scope attached.

– Fixed the issue where characters would get stuck in between the rocky mountains in Monte Nuevo

PUBG Lite launched in India after its initial launch in other South Asian countries. The game recently got a new beta version that brought a 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) like the one we have seen on PUBG Mobile. This new mode comes with a new map. The new map is small enough to make sure that people can have small matches. The PUBG Lite Facebook page announced the update going live. The new map looks similar to the TDM or Team Death Match mode map on PUBG Mobile. It has a warehouse and lots of crates around it. As for the PUBG Lite Open Beta of the game, the update download went live on August 8.

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

PUBG Lite now has a dedicated Indian server

The dev team recently announced on its Facebook handle that the game got its first Indian server. This provides Indian players with low pings with negligible lag. In order to help people who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp released the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this year. PUBG Lite Beta version is now live in India.

  Published Date: November 4, 2019 11:22 AM IST

