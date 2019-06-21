PUBG Lite pre-registration has gone live

Battle royale game PUBG has become extremely popular since launch. And in a bid to cater to those who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, developers PUBG Corp is bringing the ‘Lite’ version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the PUBG Lite pre-registration event is scheduled. PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh, but the PUBG India Facebook page has now confirmed that this version is coming to India soon. As part of the teaser, the company updated the cover picture of its official PUBG India page to a silhouette of Taj Mahal along with the text “PUBG LITE COMING SOON”. There is a possibility that the game might launch during the Steam Summer sale around June 25.

PUBG Lite pre-registration is now underway on the website and the Pre-registration event begins today. The event will run till July 3 and the code will be delivered on the registered email. There are special rewards for participating in the event as well.

For some context, PUBG Corp developed PUBG Lite for low-end hardware. It is a toned down version of the original version. Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues. The context details above likely hint that the company may officially launch PUBG Lite in India soon. Additionally, Tencent games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta. According to a new report from the US-based mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Tencent’s revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version in China, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top-grossing mobile app.

The two versions combined to generate an estimated $146 million in player spending during the month of May, about 126 percent more than the nearly $65 million PUBG Mobile alone grossed in April, according to the estimate which excluded Android revenue from China.

PUBG Lite System Requirements

Now, we all know that PUBG Lite has been modeled to run on lower-end hardware, but just how simple can that hardware be? Well here’s a list of the minimum and recommended hardware for the game.

Minimum System Requirements

– CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

– RAM: 4GB

– GPU: Intel HD 4000

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Recommended System Requirements

– CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

– RAM: 8GB

– GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

– HDD: 4GB

– OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit