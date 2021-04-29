comscore PUBG Lite shutting down services today: Here's the reason | BGR India
News

PUBG Lite shutting down services: Here's the reason

Gaming

Krafton Inc has announced that at 10:30 AM IST, April 30, PUBG Lite will stop working. This means that after 10:30 AM IST.

PUBG-Lite-PC

Krafton Inc has announced that its PUBG Lite game has reached its end of service. The company has shared its termination schedule on its official website, which states that on April 29 it will mark the end of service. On March 30, the company shut down the official domain and new downloads were no longer be available. On May 30, the company will stop providing player support too. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned 14,98,738 players between April 16-22

The company has announced that at 10:30 AM IST, April 30, PUBG Lite will stop working. This means that after 10:30 AM, April players will not be able to get into matches or spend the in-game currency. Even though support for the game will be pulled, the PUBG Lite Facebook page will continue to operate. Also Read - PUBG Corp begins hiring in India: This hints at the imminent launch of PUBG Mobile India?

To recall, PUBG Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG, aimed to be playable on low resource PCs. The gameplay is quite similar to PUBG PC, however, unlike the main version it was totally free-to-play for everyone. The game was originally launched in India back in July 2019. The game at the time was available to download for free, however, people had to purchase in the-game currency, LCOIN to purchase in-game items. However, the top-up system was terminated in December 2020, making the game truly free to play. Also Read - PUBG New State crosses 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store

Note, even though PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India, PUBG PC and PUBG Lite were not banned and could be played legally in the country.

Neither PUBG Corporation nor Krafton has shared the reason for the game’s service closure. However, it they have put up a statement on the official page stating, “We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

  Published Date: April 29, 2021 3:12 PM IST

Best Sellers