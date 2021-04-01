PUBG Lite to bid adieu on April 29, confirms Krafton

PUBG Lite, the toned-down version of the original PUBG PC game will shut down by the end of this month. As quoted by The Verge, Krafton has announced that it will shut down the Lite free-to-play version on April 29. Also Read - PUBG Ban: Here are 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

The developer in its official PUBG Lite 'service termination notice' said that the lite.pubg.com webpage has already been closed and new downloads were shut down on March 30.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that the service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC)," Krafton noted.

While the game’s publisher has shared a tentative date of closing down PUBG Lite, it didn’t provide any details as to why it was going to shut the freemium game. Reports predict that the low demand could probably be the reason for the developer to entirely pull down the game from its list. Apparently, the PUBG Lite Facebook page will remain open even after the game service terminates until further notice. It is worth mentioning that the closure of the PC version won’t have any impact on PUBG Mobile Lite.

While players in India are still waiting for the PUBG Mobile relaunch, the latest news is no doubt a setback for those (even if it’s a small number) who were able to enjoy the ‘high-end gaming rig’ PC-based battle royale title in their system. To recall, PUBG Lite was introduced in beta in January 2019. The studio made the game free-to-play last November, pulling its in-game ‘L-Coin’ currency system. With curtains down for the freemium Lite version of the PUBG PC game, it remains to be seen whether Krafton has got any other surprise for its players.