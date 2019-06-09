comscore PUBG Lite India launch soon, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Lite to launch in India soon; first event announced
News

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon; first event announced

Gaming

Tencent developed PUBG Lite for low-end hardware. It is a toned down version of the original version. Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues.

  • Published: June 9, 2019 12:28 PM IST
PUBG LITE India

In a bid to cater to those who use low-end hardware and expand its user base, Chinese tech giant Tencent is set to bring a “Lite” version of its popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh, but the PUBG India Facebook page has now confirmed that this version is coming to India soon. As part of the teaser, the company updated the cover picture of its official PUBG India page to a silhouette of what appears to be Taj Mahal along with the text “PUBG LITE COMING SOON” on June 6, 2019.

PUBG Lite event in Kolkata

PUBG India has also announced the first official event for games in the country. According to the details, this first event will be “PUBG x Gamer Connect Kolkata”. As part of the event, players need to visit Gamer Connect Kolkata and locate the PUBG LITE booth. Once they find it, they need to like the PUBG India Facebook Page, take a photo at the booth and then post the photo on the Facebook page along with a hashtag. You can find more details in the post. As part of the event, select gamers will get gift codes for exclusive content with the help of email on June 13.

For some context, Tencent developed PUBG Lite for low-end hardware. It is a toned down version of the original version. Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues. The context details above likely hint that the company may officially launch PUBG Lite in India on June 13, 2019. Additionally, Tencent games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta. According to a new report from mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Tencent’s revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top-grossing mobile app.

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

Also Read

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

The two versions combined to generate an estimated $146 million in player spending during the month of May, about 126 percent more than the nearly $65 million PUBG Mobile alone grossed in April, according to the estimate which excluded Android revenue from China.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999
Deals
Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999
PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Gaming

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces

Kodak XPRO series 43-inch and 50-inch Smart LED TVs launched

News

Kodak XPRO series 43-inch and 50-inch Smart LED TVs launched

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Gaming

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon
Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India

Deals

Apple iPhone XR available at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India
Call of Duty: Mobile is no longer available on closed beta

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is no longer available on closed beta
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offer details

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offer details
Oraimo truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,999

News

Oraimo truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,999

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram New Feature : यूजर्स का डेटा बचाएगा इंस्टाग्राम का नया Opt-In फीचर

अगस्त में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10 स्मार्टफोन

India vs Australia Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

5G in India : 2025 तक भारत में होंगे 8.8 करोड़ 5G कनेक्शन - GSM

Nokia 8.1 Price Cut : नोकिया ने घटाए Nokia 8.1 के दाम, जानें नई कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments
News
Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments
Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

News

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements
Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban

News

Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 poster shows new colorful watch faces