PUBG losing players for adding content and not fixing issues and bugs

PUBG losing players as devs focus on adding content and not fixing issues and bugs

PUBG players have constantly complained that the developers should focus on fixing the blatant issues that are plaguing the game instead of adding new content.

PUBG Steamcharts

One of the biggest perennial complaint that PUBG players have had is the improvement of the game. Players have constantly complained that the developers should focus on fixing the blatant issues that are plaguing the game instead of adding new content. This was highlighted in a new post on Reddit which shows an image taken from Steam Charts. This image shows that the peak player numbers of PUBG has dropped lower than ever as of January 2020. The post has become the most upvoted on Reddit right now and claims that the devs have destroyed a great game by ignoring its player base.

The image shows that the peak player count on PUBG has fallen to 606,689 players in January 2020. It has been on a constant decline since March 2018. Back then PUBG had hit a peak of 2.8 million players. One of the biggest complaints that players have had and wanted added is ‘action-queuing’. This is that feature that lets player instantly start firing with a weapon after a weapon is reloaded for example.

Action-queuing refers to the game being able to remember what buttons were pressed after another and execute these action in sequence. This is missing in PUBG right now, hence pressing the fire button while the reloading animation is still going on will not fire the gun. This feature is present in all FPS games that are out there right now and have been there for a while now.

PUBG devs fix respawn bug on Team Deathmatch mode

PUBG devs fix respawn bug on Team Deathmatch mode

Players leaving PUBG is a huge headache for PUBG developers at Bluehole. And though the present number is still a very big one the massive drop in just two years should be a very big concern. In comparison other FPS games like Counter Strike Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege are reporting bigger numbers than ever before even after years from launch.

