PUBG maker Krafton bets big on Indian gaming market with first big investment
Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

In 2021 alone, Krafton invested approximately $80 million in Indian IT companies

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) maker, Krafton is betting big on the Indian gaming ecosystem. The company has announced that it has invested $5.4 million in the game developer, Nautilus Mobile. The Indian studio is based in Pune, Maharashtra. The Indian entity is a developer specializing in Indian sports games. Also Read - PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Who is Nautilus Mobile

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile is an Indian sports game developer who develops and publishes cricket game franchises. The company currently has a flagship game called Real Cricket. According to a statement by Krafton, this game developer has accumulated more than 100 million downloads worldwide and has gained more than 10 million monthly active users. It is also pitched as the world’s leading cricket game. In 2020, Indian digital entertainment technology company JetSynthesys announced plans for its cricket esports business with the acquisition of 100% Nautilus Mobile. Also Read - PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

This will be Krafton’s first investment in an India-based game developer. In a statement, the studio said, “Krafton has continued to invest in contributing to the development of India’s digital ecosystem, and will continue to expand its direct investments in the gaming market.” Also Read - PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Rajan Navani, President of Nautilus Mobile, said, “As pandemics are further accelerating the development of the Indian mobile gaming market, we are pleased to be able to accelerate the future of Nautilus Mobile through this investment acquisition,” adding, “The goal is to expand Nautilus Mobile’s gaming portfolio by expanding its gaming portfolio through collaboration with Crafton, which has played a key role in the global mobile gaming industry.”

Hyun-il Son, CEO, Krafton said “Nautilus Mobile is a proven game company that has successfully built cricket games and gained a highly engaged community on that basis and both companies will do their best to achieve their shared goal of providing a differentiated sports gaming experience for Indian users.”

Krafton’s Future Plans in India

Krafton has announced that it is exploring more business and investing opportunities in emerging markets, which include India. In 2021 alone, the company invested approximately $80 million in Indian IT companies, including the eSports company Nordwin Gaming, game streaming platform Loco and more.

  Published Date: February 3, 2022 9:31 PM IST

