Being popular is not easy. Ask PUBG game creator Krafton. The game developer has filed a case against tech giants like Apple and Google for allowing its "clones" on their platforms. There's one particular clone that has caused Krafton to go as far as filing a case against Google and Apple. The Singapore-based company Sea Ltd owns Garena, which has gained popularity for its Free Fire games. Krafton has filed a copyright infringement case against Garena.

A case was filed against Garena, Google, YouTube, and Apple on January 10. PUBG Mobile creator Krafton has claimed that Garena's two games, namely Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max have blatantly copied a lot of content from Krafton's PUBG games. The gaming studio had introduced battle royale gaming style to mobiles. Other popular titles that follow the same battle royale theme include Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Garena Copied Krafton Games

Krafton has claimed that Garena has been blatantly copying elements such as game structure, in-game items, equipment, and even locations. The game developer also claims that Garena has copied the overall choice of color schemes, materials, and textures from Battlegrounds games.

The company claimed that Garena rolled out their first game in 2017 with the name Free Fire and last year it also introduced a game with a similar gaming experience called Free Fire Max.

What about Google, Apple, and YouTube?

Krafton has claimed that Google and Apple have distributed millions of copies of the Free Fire games via their respective application stores. The developer claims to have asked the tech giants to shut down the games, but they haven’t complied. Krafton, according to a report by Reuters, claimed that Free Fire made $100 million in revenue in just the first three months of 2021.

YouTube has been named in the complaint for hosting videos of Free Fire gameplay. The gameplay has millions views on the platform. The platform also hosts a Chinese film by Garena that Krafton claims is a blatant dramatization of PUBG.