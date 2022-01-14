comscore PUBG Mobile maker Krafton sued Google, Apple, YouTube for Garena Free Fire
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG maker Krafton files case against Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here’s why
News

PUBG maker Krafton files case against Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here’s why

Gaming

Krafton has claimed that Garena has been blatantly copying elements such as game structure, in-game items, equipment, and even locations.

PUBG-Battlegrounds

Garena Free Fire accused of copying from PUBG Battlegrounds

Being popular is not easy. Ask PUBG game creator Krafton. The game developer has filed a case against tech giants like Apple and Google for allowing its “clones” on their platforms. There’s one particular clone that has caused Krafton to go as far as filing a case against Google and Apple. The Singapore-based company Sea Ltd owns Garena, which has gained popularity for its Free Fire games. Krafton has filed a copyright infringement case against Garena. Also Read - Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

A case was filed against Garena, Google, YouTube, and Apple on January 10. PUBG Mobile creator Krafton has claimed that Garena’s two games, namely Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max have blatantly copied a lot of content from Krafton’s PUBG games. The gaming studio had introduced battle royale gaming style to mobiles. Other popular titles that follow the same battle royale theme include Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Also Read - From new weapon to Extreme mode: Check out latest PUBG New State update

Garena Copied Krafton Games

Krafton has claimed that Garena has been blatantly copying elements such as game structure, in-game items, equipment, and even locations. The game developer also claims that Garena has copied the overall choice of color schemes, materials, and textures from Battlegrounds games. Also Read - PUBG: New State servers are closed for a mega-update: Check details

The company claimed that Garena rolled out their first game in 2017 with the name Free Fire and last year it also introduced a game with a similar gaming experience called Free Fire Max.

What about Google, Apple, and YouTube?

Krafton has claimed that Google and Apple have distributed millions of copies of the Free Fire games via their respective application stores. The developer claims to have asked the tech giants to shut down the games, but they haven’t complied. Krafton, according to a report by Reuters, claimed that Free Fire made $100 million in revenue in just the first three months of 2021.

YouTube has been named in the complaint for hosting videos of Free Fire gameplay. The gameplay has millions views on the platform. The platform also hosts a Chinese film by Garena that Krafton claims is a blatant dramatization of PUBG.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?
Features
How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Gaming

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

News

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

Apps

Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Gaming

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why
PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update

Gaming

PUBG New State servers are closed for a mega-update
This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021

News

This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021
PUBG: Battlegrounds now available for free on PC, consoles: Here's how to get

Gaming

PUBG: Battlegrounds now available for free on PC, consoles: Here's how to get
PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

Gaming

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल के वीडियो कॉलिंग ऐप के लिए आया जबरदस्त फीचर, अब अपनी भाषा में देख सकेंगे लाइव कैप्शन

Tecno Pova Neo का एक टीजर हुआ रिलीज, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च

वनप्लस 9RT 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 50MP OIS कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

7700mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto Tab G70, जानें कितनी है कीमत

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details
PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Gaming

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why
Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

News

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Gaming

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers