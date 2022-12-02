PUBG-maker Krafton s launches The Callisto Protocol: Check details

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG maker Krafton today launched a new science fiction survival horror game dubbed as The Callisto Protocol in markets across the globe including India. Krafton had first announced the game back in June this year. At the time, the company had said that the game will be available to players globally in December this year. In addition to this, Krafton had also made the game available for pre-orders at Day One, Standard, and Digital Deluxe editions and a Collector’s Edition of the game containing a limited run Steelbook case, comic book, and ultra-premium collectable statue available in the US and Canada at Gamestop and EB Games. Now, months later, the game-maker has officially launched The Callisto Protocol worldwide. Also Read - Steam Autumn sale offers up to 90 percent off on popular games: Check deals

It is worth noting that The Callisto Protocol is a sci-fi horror game that has been developed by Krafton's Striking Distance Studios and is led by the game director Glen Schofield who is accredited for developing popular games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: WWII, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Knockout Kings 2003 to name a few. The game is set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320 and it challenges players to survive the horrors of Black Iron Prison and discover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company after a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos.

In the game, players will have to search their surroundings and adapt their tactics, using a unique blend of shooting and close quarters combat to survive the mysterious outbreak on Callisto.

The Callisto Protocol stars Josh Duhamel as Jacob Lee, who is a cargo ship pilot trapped deep within Black Iron Prison, and Karen Fukuhara, star of The Boys, who plays a mysterious fellow inmate.

The Callisto Protocol availability

As far as availability is concerned, Krafton says that The Callisto Protocol is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store). In India, the game will be available digitally. Interested players will be able to buy the game on Steam or console digital storefronts.