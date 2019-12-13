PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue

Playerunknown, the creator of the popular Battle Royale game PUBG has just announced its new game. The company has named the new and upcoming game “Prologue” while revealing very few details about the game. Playerunknown announced the upcoming game at The Game Awards event last night. As part of the announcement, the PUBG creator shared a link to the website along with a short 30-second trailer. Though, both the website and the 30-second teaser does not come with any details about the gameplay. It is unclear what Playerunknown will bring to the table with the new game.

PUBG creator Playerunknown announces Prologue; details

The teaser shows a shot of a forest for a couple of seconds and then it turns into a lingering frame. This is similar to how a player spans back and looks around in the game. The Prologue website also comes with a text that likely explains the intention behind the game. This statement says, “Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 tips and tricks

Brendan Greene, the creator of the game shared the founding principle of the game studio with IGN. He stated, “Our studio was founded with the goal of exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies and gameplay experiences.” Greene also added, “With Prologue, we are taking our first steps toward building new technologies and interactions.” He continued, “I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage.”

As part of the statement shared in the press release, the new game is likely to offer “a brand-new experience”. It went on to hint that this experience will be “outside of the Battle Royale genre”. Taking a look at the graphics, it is likely that this game will come to consoles and PCs. We are not sure if it will reach the smartphone market as PUBG Mobile. The company is expected to share more details in the coming months.