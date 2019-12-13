comscore PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG maker Playerunknown announces a new game Prologue; Here is the trailer
News

PUBG maker Playerunknown announces a new game Prologue; Here is the trailer

Gaming

Playerunknown announced the upcoming game at The Game Awards event last night. As part of the announcement, the PUBG creator shared a link to the website along with a short 30-second trailer.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 11:42 AM IST
PUBG Prologue new game

Playerunknown, the creator of the popular Battle Royale game PUBG has just announced its new game. The company has named the new and upcoming game “Prologue” while revealing very few details about the game. Playerunknown announced the upcoming game at The Game Awards event last night. As part of the announcement, the PUBG creator shared a link to the website along with a short 30-second trailer. Though, both the website and the 30-second teaser does not come with any details about the gameplay. It is unclear what Playerunknown will bring to the table with the new game.

PUBG creator Playerunknown announces Prologue; details

The teaser shows a shot of a forest for a couple of seconds and then it turns into a lingering frame. This is similar to how a player spans back and looks around in the game. The Prologue website also comes with a text that likely explains the intention behind the game. This statement says, “Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 tips and tricks

Brendan Greene, the creator of the game shared the founding principle of the game studio with IGN. He stated, “Our studio was founded with the goal of exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies and gameplay experiences.” Greene also added, “With Prologue, we are taking our first steps toward building new technologies and interactions.” He continued, “I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage.”

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

Also Read

PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

As part of the statement shared in the press release, the new game is likely to offer “a brand-new experience”. It went on to hint that this experience will be “outside of the Battle Royale genre”. Taking a look at the graphics, it is likely that this game will come to consoles and PCs. We are not sure if it will reach the smartphone market as PUBG Mobile. The company is expected to share more details in the coming months.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 11:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
News
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
You Broadband customers can carry forward unused data of up to 1000GB

News

You Broadband customers can carry forward unused data of up to 1000GB

Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed

News

Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

News

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue

Gaming

PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Motorola One Power Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

You Broadband customers can carry forward unused data of up to 1000GB

Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue

Gaming

PUBG maker Playerunknown announces its new game Prologue
PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more
PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds team up to add exploding birds

Gaming

PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds team up to add exploding birds
PUBG Mobile working on a new update to its security system

Gaming

PUBG Mobile working on a new update to its security system
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 released with RageGear Mode, Snow Paradise

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 released with RageGear Mode, Snow Paradise

हिंदी समाचार

HP Spectre x360 13 भारत में 22 घंटे बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung ने पेश किए Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन, ये है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में TikTok को वायरल करने के बाद ByteDance अब इस म्यूजिक ऐप पर कर रहा है काम

Xiaomi ने 4 हजार रुपये में Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie लॉन्च किया, जानें फीचर्स

Flipkart पर Moto-Lenovo Days Sale आज से शुरू

News

Motorola One Power Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
News
Motorola One Power Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
You Broadband customers can carry forward unused data of up to 1000GB

News

You Broadband customers can carry forward unused data of up to 1000GB
Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed

News

Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed
After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India

News

After Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 get Android 10 update in India