comscore PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days
News

PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days

Gaming

PUBG developer is working on building hyper-realism tech to bring NPCs barely distinguishable from the real world.

Krafton NPC

AI is ubiquitous and Krafton is taking advantage of these modern technologies to enhance gamers’ experience. PUBG developer in a recent announcement said that it is working on building the technology to create CGI actors that will look close to real people. Also Read - New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons added to the battle royale game

The developer cited that these CGI actors aka ‘virtual humans’ will be able to “convey deeply-expressive and nuanced emotions.” Krafton recently released a cinematic trailer that showed off a preview of this technology. Although it’s still in its nascent stage and far from being perfect, reports suggest that ‘virtual humans’ might debut in Krafton’s upcoming RPG project Windless. Also Read - Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Talking about using NPCs, Krafton (as quoted by PCGamesN) plans to use “hyper-realism technology to create a digital character barely distinguishable from the real world”. The technology is said to be applied to a variety of projects as well. As per the outlet, the PUBG developer is looking to create virtual celebrities like esports personalities, influencers, singers, and even ‘aiming for players’ to be able to directly converse with these NPCs in the future. The video shared by Krafton shows the development of the ‘hyper-realism’ technology which is based on Unreal Engine and the developer’s proprietary technological solutions and motion capture. Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming next to the infamous BR title. Also Read - New State Mobile update: Multiple changes will be made to in-game vehicles

As reports speculate, it will take time for the technology to be implemented directly in a game, but given the PUBG player count skyrocketing following its freemium transition, Krafton has found the right time to drop the bomb and build excitement in the gaming community.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Apps
Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day: Movies you can watch today with your partner

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day movies: Top films that you can watch today

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Deals

Amazon announces Valentine's Day offers on Prime membership

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Apps

Garena Free Fire, 53 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days

Gaming

PUBG may become even more realistic in the coming days
Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details

Gaming

Krafton banned over 1.70 lakh BGMI accounts within two weeks: Check details
New State Mobile update: Multiple changes will be made to in-game vehicles

Gaming

New State Mobile update: Multiple changes will be made to in-game vehicles
Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

Gaming

Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile
PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile और BGMI में Spider-Man थीम को प्लेयर्स करते हैं काफी पसंद, जानें इसके 3 जरूरी कारण

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Gaming
From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to sign out of google account on your desktop: Follow these simple steps
HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

News

HMRC seizes NFTs in a 1.4 million Euro tax fraud case

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers