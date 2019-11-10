PUBG might soon get mobile-style clan system on PC and console

PUBG on PC might be getting the clan system similar to battle royale’s mobile clan system. The PC version of PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) received version 5.1 update recently. The update allows players to instakill opponents with a carefully aimed frying pan. Since the update got deployed widely, dataminers have been looking for new features coming to the game. One such user has found that battle royale’s mobile clan system might be making its way to PC and console.

The upcoming feature was first spotted by dataminer PlayerIGN, who has provided authentic leaks in the past as well. As reported by The Loudout, the dataminer located a number of files hinting a new clan-based system coming to PC and console. The clan system will reportedly won’t be free and you will need 5,000 BP to set one up. The clan names, according to PlayerIGN, will be limited to 2-15 characters. The shortened tag, on the other hand, will be limited to only 2-4 characters.

New stuff on Clan System: – 5,000 BP COST

– Title: 2-15 char., 6 num.

– Tag: 2-4 char.

– Slogan: 30 char.

– Presentation: 180 char.

– Members: 20

– “recruits” & “‘résumés” [Also ‘No Clan’ labels were found on the Leaderboard (removed)– Clan could be linked with the new Ranked] pic.twitter.com/Yd2osfZ4cS — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIgn) November 7, 2019

The files suggest the clan system will have a member limit of 20 and it has dedicated section for recruits and resumes. The clan system is likely to be linked to the upcoming ranked mode. There is mention of a “no clan” label for the leaderboard. It is not immediately clear when the clan system will debut on PC and console. The clan system was introduced for mobile players in July 2018. So it should be a surprise that the feature is being designed for PC and console as well.

The PUBG update 5.1, to recall, became available on PC on October 23 and on consoles on October 29. The big change is the ability to throw all melee weapons. Players could even get a one-hit distance kill with their frying pan if aimed right. Other big changes include throwing helpful items to allies and alterations to the Miramar map. There is also sudden appearance of vending machines among other changes.