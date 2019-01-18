comscore
  PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update rolling out now with Season 5, MK47 Mutant
News

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update rolling out now with Season 5, MK47 Mutant

Gaming

The new update does not come with the rumored Zombie Mode.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 11:54 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5

Image Credit: Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile has been foreshadowing the release of its newest update 0.10.5 for a while now. It has finally been announced on the official Twitter handle that the update is now rolling out. The update brings with it a new season, and the Royale Pass Season 5 with new outfits and skins. Besides this, the ‘Classic’ voice option has now been added to the game and there has been a refresh in the kind of weapons and loot that can be found on Vikendi map.

The Royale Pass Season 5 is bringing with it premium outfits and taunting emotes and according to the devs Tencent Games, it will also have events to upgrade the pass on all servers. The new weapon being added to the game this time is the MK47 Mutant, which is classified as an AR and has two fire modes, single and burst of two bullets. The MK47 Mutant will be available on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps for now. But there is no word about the Zombie Mode yet which in all probability will be launched sometime next week to coincide with the release of Resident Evil 2 game. Here are the patch notes of the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update.

– Added MK47 weapon
– Added Laser Sight on all maps
– Vikendi is now available when creating rooms
– The “Classic” voice is back
– Spawn Island announcements can now be enabled or disabled
– Royale Pass Season 5 is here with premium outfits and taunting emotes are available as rewards
– Ranked Mode Season 5 has begun
– Vikendi’s resource refresh (type and quantity) has been tuned
– Model for Swimmer Sandals has been updated
– Share For Deals is back
– Clan benefit sharing has been tuned
– Avatar display of Crew Challenge winner has been adjusted
– Shop has been adjusted
– Supplies can now be accessed from the main menu

As for the rumored Zombie mode, Tencent Games had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team RE_Games. According to the two PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming, the update will be hitting the servers soon and videos of the zombies in action have been leaked.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 11:54 AM IST





