PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end

PUBG Mobile‘s Zombie mode which was rumored to hit the servers on February 10 has not seen the light of day yet. It has been a really long time that Tencent Games has been teasing the new update and the Zombie Mode itself. Tencent Games has been releasing teaser after teaser making people more anxious about the arrival of the game mode.

And the most recent reports suggest that the devs may be looking at a late February release of the new update, and may actually be optimizing it for a much larger playerbase than the beta server. The update 0.11.0 has been out for a while in the beta version of the game. Though the biggest addition to this update of PUBG Mobile is the zombie mode, other significant addition is the moonlight mode for Vikendi map which just hit the PC server this week.

In the zombie mode or RE2 as the game is calling it, players will have to fight to survive on Erangel map with zombies and other Resident Evil 2 bosses spawning around them. The main menu has also been updated with the Resident Evil 2 theme and music. Besides these there are other changes which can be found on the patch notes below.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 Patch Notes

– Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items

– Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music

– Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi

– Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

– Added push-to-talk chat in matches

– Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match

– Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take

– Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.