comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end
News

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end

Gaming

The new PUBG update was rumored to release on February 10.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 11:45 AM IST
PUBG mobile more zombie tease

PUBG Mobile‘s Zombie mode which was rumored to hit the servers on February 10 has not seen the light of day yet. It has been a really long time that Tencent Games has been teasing the new update and the Zombie Mode itself. Tencent Games has been releasing teaser after teaser making people more anxious about the arrival of the game mode.

And the most recent reports suggest that the devs may be looking at a late February release of the new update, and may actually be optimizing it for a much larger playerbase than the beta server. The update 0.11.0 has been out for a while in the beta version of the game. Though the biggest addition to this update of PUBG Mobile is the zombie mode, other significant addition is the moonlight mode for Vikendi map which just hit the PC server this week.

In the zombie mode or RE2 as the game is calling it, players will have to fight to survive on Erangel map with zombies and other Resident Evil 2 bosses spawning around them. The main menu has also been updated with the Resident Evil 2 theme and music. Besides these there are other changes which can be found on the patch notes below.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 Patch Notes

– Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items

– Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music

– Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi

– Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

– Added push-to-talk chat in matches

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode officially teased to be coming soon

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode officially teased to be coming soon

– Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match

– Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take

– Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode may not come until February-end
Tamil Nadu government seeks ban on TikTok app

News

Tamil Nadu government seeks ban on TikTok app
Apex Legends taps into PUBG and Fortnite's success to reach 25 million users

Gaming

Apex Legends taps into PUBG and Fortnite's success to reach 25 million users
PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users

News

PUBG gets Suicide Squad skin on PS4 as zombies update reaches more users

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too