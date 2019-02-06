PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode officially teased to be coming soon

Mobile’s most popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile has been teasing the release of the zombie mode for almost two months now and it seems that the new update of 0.11.0 which includes the mode will finally be hitting this week. There have been several teases from Tencent Games about this mode and it seems that the most recent one which is a tweet from the official handle points to the release of the new update very soon, probably this week itself. The image in the tweet shows a player in front of the iconic Raccon Police Department building with zombies in toe and the tweet reads, “Only the strong will survive.”

The update 0.11.0 has been out for a while in the beta version of the game. Though the biggest addition to this update of PUBG Mobile is the zombie mode, the other significant addition is the moonlight mode for Vikendi map which just hit the PC server this week. In the zombie mode or RE2 as the game is calling it, players will have to fight to survive on Erangel map with zombies and other Resident Evil 2 bosses spawning around them. The main menu has also been updated with the Resident Evil 2 theme and music. Besides these there are other changes which can be found on the patch notes below.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 Patch Notes

– Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items

– Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music

– Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi

– Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

– Added push-to-talk chat in matches

– Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match

– Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take

– Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size