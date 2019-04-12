comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
News

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Gaming

The new update will be introducing a survival mode called 'Darkest Night', where players will have to kill zombie hoards with toxic gas all around.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 12:55 PM IST
PUBG mobile more zombie tease

There is new content coming to PUBG Mobile and it couldn’t be more exciting for the players. The last big update to the game saw the introduction of the Zombie mode where players were able to fight and take on zombies alongside other players. Players are able to take on the monsters and abominations from the Resident Evil 2 game in this mode and had to survive three nights and eliminate all opposition in order to win the game. And now Tencent Games is continuing its relationship with Capcom and is revamping the existing ‘Survive till Dawn’ mode in what can be called a 2.0.

The revamp of the mode is called ‘Darkest Night’ where players will be able to drop in on the map and battle out hoards of zombies all the while surviving an environment of toxic gas. This mode is set to last for about 30 minutes and the objective is to survive and kill as many zombies as players can.

PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions

Also Read

PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions

Besides this another new feature that is being added is the spectator mode, which has been in demand for a long time on all the versions of PUBG. The other update is the ability to change the color of the crosshairs of the red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes. This feature has been on the PC version of the game for a while now. The new update is set to hit the servers early next week.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The details of the 0.12.0 update are as follows:

– Survive Till Dawn 2.0: PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode has been given a revamp. New ghouls have been added along with new ballistic weaponry.

– Darkest Night: Probably the most interesting feature in this update, the new survival mode will let players drop solo or in squads and face hordes of zombies along with toxic gas for 30 minutes until they are evacuated.

– Spectator mode: Players will now be able to spectate the matches of their friends, crew and clan members live.

– Crosshair modifications: The colour of the crosshairs including red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can be changed along with its shapes.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Gaming

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction

Gaming

PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction
PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is reminding users to take a break between long sessions
Internet Freedom Foundation files PIL against PUBG ban in Gujarat

Gaming

Internet Freedom Foundation files PIL against PUBG ban in Gujarat
Vivo becomes PUBG Mobile Open Contest 2019 sponsor

Gaming

Vivo becomes PUBG Mobile Open Contest 2019 sponsor

हिंदी समाचार

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
News
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs