News

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update goes live with Season 7, new weapon Skorpion

Gaming

The new PUBG Mobile update 0.12.5 is live. It comes with season 7 and a new weapon the Skorpion, which is an auto-pistol.

  Updated: May 16, 2019 8:23 PM IST
PUBG Mobile season 7 leak

Mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile‘s sixth season just ended and the seventh season is about to get underway and we will be getting a new battle pass as well. The new update is numbered 0.12.5, and it comes with season seven and a new weapon called Skorpion, which is an auto-pistol. Tencent Games took the servers down and they are now back up with the new update.

Here’s what the new patch includes:

– New Royale Pass Season is here with the new EZ Mission License (enables users to unlock and play challenges 1 week in advance and earn free mission cards each week)
– Users can buy items using BP
– Updated set of character beards and parachute/flight trails.
– New Weapon: Skorpion, a machine pistol that fires 9mm rounds, ammo capacity 20. (Drops in all maps)
– Added dedicated servers for players in Middle East.

Other improvements:

– The ‘subscription’ feature has been tuned
– Added category tabs to the Shop
– Adjusted audio to reduce interruptions

Like last time players will get 100 PR points as reward for buying the Royale Pass and get to choose between two outfits when they reach Royale Pass level 100 which are the Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits are very similar to the special outfits that were released last time around, and may point to the theme that Tencent Games is looking at this year. Besides these there are special outfits, and weapon skins for the AKM, Kar98, level 1 and 3 helmets, parachutes and others as well.

PUBG Mobile rolls out a Gameplay Management System to help with obsessive gaming

Also Read

PUBG Mobile rolls out a Gameplay Management System to help with obsessive gaming

The biggest addition to the Royale Pass this time around is the new flight trail of the aircraft along with parachute trail reward which will have a new pink color. There is also a black airplane skin which also has the smoke trail feature.

WATCH: Android Q First Look

There is a new ranking system that was spotted in a video leak that will give medals that has apparently not been added. And last but not the least, a new weapon called the Skorpion has been added this season. The Skorpion is a pistol that uses 9mm ammo, has a large magazine and can be equipped with a stock, extended drum mag, suppressor and a foregrip. This deadly pistol is equivalent to an UZI in terms of fire rate and damage.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 16, 2019 8:21 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 16, 2019 8:23 PM IST

