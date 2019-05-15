comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update with Season 7 to go live on May 17
News

PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 update with Season 7 to go live on May 17

Gaming

The new PUBG Mobile update has been numbered 0.12.5 with season 7, and will be hitting the servers on May 17 which is two days away. This is set to bring a whole lot of new content that includes a new Royale Pass with skins and other goodies.

  • Published: May 15, 2019 12:28 PM IST
PUBG Mobile season 7 leak

Mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile‘s sixth season is coming to an and this week, and with that the seventh season is about to get underway and we will be getting a new battle pass as well. Newest reports have claimed that the next update numbered at 0.12.5 with season 7 will be hitting the servers on May 17 which is two days away. Tencent Games will be taking down the servers late on May 16, and they will be back up on time with the new update.

There have been leaks about the upcoming season 7 as well. And it was previously assumed that the new season will go live with the new content on May 16 like it did the last time around. The new details that have come to light have been courtesy to a YouTube video from Mr. Ghost Gaming which mentions specific details about what we would see in the upcoming season with visuals.

Like last time players will get 100 PR points as reward on buying the Royale Pass and get to choose between two outfits when they reach Royale Pass level 100 which are the Urban Scavenger or Assault Squad. These outfits are very similar to the special outfits that were released last time around and may point to the theme that Tencent Games is looking at this year. Besides these there will also be special outfits, and weapon skins for the AKM, Kar98, level 1 and 3 helmets, parachutes and others.

PUBG Mobile banned for CRPF Jawans; claimed to have affected their duties

Also Read

PUBG Mobile banned for CRPF Jawans; claimed to have affected their duties

The biggest addition to the Royale Pass this time around could be the new flight trail of the aircraft along with parachute trail reward which will have a new pink color. There is also a black airplane skin which will probably have the smoke trail feature. According to reports, the devs may be looking to add a new system to the Royal Pass called RP EZ Mission License which could include weekly challenge missions, and some rewards.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

There is a new ranking system that has also been spotted in the video that will give medals. And last but not the least, a new weapon called the Skorpion is also in the list of things that might be added this season. The Skorpion is a pistol that uses 9mm ammo, has a large magazine and can be equipped with a stock, extended drum mag, suppressor and a foregrip. This deadly pistol is equivalent to an UZI in terms of fire rate and damage.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile rolls out Gameplay Management System

Gaming

PUBG Mobile rolls out Gameplay Management System
PUBG Mobile update with Season 7 to go live this week

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update with Season 7 to go live this week
CRPF Jawans banned from playing PUBG Mobile

Gaming

CRPF Jawans banned from playing PUBG Mobile
Tencent's 'Game For Peace' earns $14 million in 72 hours

Gaming

Tencent's 'Game For Peace' earns $14 million in 72 hours
PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 7 details leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020