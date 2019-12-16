PUBG Mobile: Three fun things to do in the 0.16.0 update

PUBG Mobile started rolling out its latest update a couple of days back. Players of the popular Battle Royale game across the globe are gradually upgrading to the latest update. This update brings the version number up to 0.16.0. In addition to the version number, the update brings a number of new modes, features, and improvements. We have covered all the changes as part of the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update. Talking a quick look back, the update brings the RageGear mode along with vehicle customization. Other changes include the Snow Paradise section, EvoGround Loadout, healing while moving, and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update: Three fun things to do

Battle Royale game is known for its standout 100-player standard format. All PUBG Mobile modes have a multi-player aspect added along with competitive gory combat fight. Beyond the skins in the game and smaller mini-games, there hasn’t really been anything fun. However, a recent tweet from the official PUBG Mobile handle has highlighted fun activities that players can engage in the game. It is worth noting that these new activities are only available in the latest 0.16.0 update. The company also added a 41-second long video clip highlighting details about the activities.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

The first activity is Snow Boarding where users can perform freestyle tricks after attaining a certain speed. Similar to real life, players will likely find it difficult to come back up. Players can also get into a cable car with their team to take benefit of this rapid transport. In fact, they can also use this to their advantage in a fight to shoot while moving.

Last activity is known as Frozen Egg where players can use it to build a chicken dinner ice sculpture. They can also use this sculpture for cover in an open ground while in a fight. However, constructing them at various places is also likely part of the fun.