PUBG Mobile update with version 0.16.0 rolling out on December 11

News

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update rolling out on December 11; update requirements, and details out

Gaming

The details about this new update come days after PUBG Corp shared some upcoming features to the game. These features include 90FPS gameplay, 10-bit HDR support, colorblind mode, and new Rage Gear mode.

  Published: December 9, 2019 3:55 PM IST
PUBG Mobile has shared the details about its much-anticipated version 0.16.0 update. As part of the details, the company shared the rollout timeline of the update along with new storage requirements. The details about this new update come days after PUBG Corp shared some upcoming features to the game. These features include 90FPS gameplay, 10-bit HDR support, colorblind mode, and new Rage Gear mode. PUBG Corp has also launched a new “Dosti ka Naya Maidan” Original content series in the Indian market on YouTube.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update details

In addition, a number of upcoming features have also leaked out online. These include the upcoming Death Race mode along with support for vehicle customization. As per the new announcement, the company confirmed that the new update will roll out on December 11, 2019. PUBG Corp confirmed that it will not take the servers offline to perform this upgrade. It is unclear if this is a new means of game update or if it is limited to this update. The company shared this information on its official Twitter handle. As per the announcement, PUBG Mobile users will require an additional 0.6GB of storage on their smartphone.

If you download all the maps and additional resource packs then the storage requirements swell up to about 4GB. This upcoming update will likely push the requirements to 4.7GB with all the additional maps. This will make PUBG Mobile one of the most storage-intensive mobile games. Given that the update will roll out in the coming few days, PUBG Mobile players should make preparations for the update in case they are running on limited storage.

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 600 million; company thanks its community

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 600 million; company thanks its community

It is likely that the company may roll out the new game in an incremental manner. This likely means that you may have to wait for a couple of hours for the update to reach your smartphone. The new update will also introduce new winter season skins in the game. Other expected features include new weather to Erangel map, TPP and FPP mode switch like Call of Duty: Mobile, and more.

  Published Date: December 9, 2019 3:55 PM IST

