The new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update with Season 13 is finally live on the main PUBG Mobile game. Tencent Games has released the new update which brings the Mad Miramar update along with the Golden Mirado, reworked Win 94, P90 weapon, canted sight and other things. Th new update weighs 1.74GB and can be downloaded from the store.

Miramar is the second map to be added to PUBG and has remained the same since. The map has been updated on the PC version of the game last year. And this new update seems to bring those changes to the PUBG Mobile version of the map as well. The the devs have also updated the results screen UI. It is set to feature some statistics about the guns used as well as the most damage caused to different target areas of the body. The Golden Mirado skin which was introduced to PUBG PC a while back is coming to PUBG Mobile as well. Only one Golden Mirado will spawn on Miramar.

A video posted on Twitter shows some of the reworks done to the Miramar map. This includes the new Ruins locale along with a new Race Track. There’s also a new Oasis region to the north of the map. Besides the new Golden Mirado the devs have also added a 2.7x Scope to Win94 as well. This will make the weapon more versatile and easier to use.

Are you prepared to conquer the desert? 🏜️ Mad Miramar is rolling out now! Update and play now! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/3ILZMDeSxJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 7, 2020

The Canted Sight attachment has also been introduced with this Mad Miramar update. The Canted Sight helps players attach a scope along with it which means that guns can be used for long and short ranges at the same time.

A new gun, which is the P90 SMG is making its way to the Arena Mode. Vending machines are also being added to the game which will drop painkillers and energy drinks. There is also a Cheer Park feature being added. All the details and the patch notes can be found here.