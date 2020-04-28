PUBG Corp the company behind popular Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile has just announced the date for the next update. The company shared the update launch date for PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 on the official Twitter handle. As per the announcement, players can download the new update on May 7. The announced date indicates a slight delay from initial rumors about an April 24 launch. PUBG Corp shared the launch date along with an 18-second long video. The video did not showcase any information regarding the update beyond the date and the version. Let’s inspect the PUBG Mobile announcement video below. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Battle Royale Pass items leak online; New sets, characters, and outfits

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version update May 7 launch; details

The announcement video showcases what appears to be a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse. We gradually move closer to the machine and it suddenly starts playing a tune. After the tune, the screen blanks out with the version, launch date, and PUBG Mobile logo appearing in quick succession. Looking at the responses, PUBG Mobile players continue to complain about the bugs and hackers in the game. The developer is already working on testing the beta version of the upcoming update behind the scenes. A recent YouTube video highlighted all the changes that we can expect from the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Jade Mysteries set pre-order available on a discount

Version 0.18.0 will likely introduce Winchester 94 or Win94 gun with a scope and P90 SMG (sub-machine gun). We can also see Miramar 2.0 desert map with changes and additions. These additions and changes include a golden version of Mirado vehicle and new vending machines with energy drinks and painkillers. It will also come with a new “Jungle Mode” no the Sanhok jungle map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile player uses Arctic Mode drones to make his car fly; check out video

The update will also introduce the “Safety Scramble mode” which introduces Blue-Purple zones inside the safe zone. This will likely make the game more balanced for most players. Beyond this, we can also expect heavy or light sand storms on the Miramar map. We also saw a new Cheer Park map, a new training mini-game, and canted sight on weapons in PUBG Mobile update. PUBG Corp will also add a screenshot mode that does not work in matches, and a new EVO ranked event. This new update will also introduce a new Gun-craft mode.