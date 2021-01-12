PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: has started rolling out PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version of the game. With the update, the company has added multiple new features, weapon and brought in various in-game improvements. The update is rolling out in a phased manner, and according to the company will be available to everyone on the App Store by January 12 at 03:00 UTC; on Play Store by January 12 at 06:00 UTC; and on other supported platforms by January 12 at 10:00 UTC. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update: Ministry hints PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely

Before we tell you about the update, take note, the game has been banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Corporation is trying to bring it back to the country in a new avatar, . However, it is yet to get the nod from the relevant authorities for the launch. So even though, the updates are rolling out for PUBG Mobile, there is no legal way for you to play it in India. Also Read - Why PUBG Mobile will not launch in India anytime soon

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs 615MB on and 1.5GB on . Players can head over to their respective app stores to download the updates for all of the new features and improvements. The company has announced that the servers will not be taken down for this update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 2.0 could be on its way as a major haul: Here's if the game will make it to India

Update rewards include 2,888 BP, 100 AG and an Acolyte of Justice Backpack. These rewards will be made available until January 17.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: New features

The update brings a new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will be available until March 7. It will allow players to choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island for gaining unique abilities during the gameplay. It also is the theme for Royale Pass Season 17. New FAMAS gun has been added that uses 5.56 ammo and will be available in the classic maps for the battle royale mode.

The new Armor mode will launch on February 5 in EvoGround, all the required elements have been added with the update. This update will also kick off the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale: Honor. The company is also running a Subscription Festival, which will start from January 13 and will go on until January 27. During this festival, players will be able to subscribe to Prime (or Prime Plus) and RP Prime (or RP Prime Plus) and get exclusive discounts from the BP Shop and RP Redemption Store, daily login gifts, exclusive BP redemption items and more.

Apart from this, the company has added basic performance improvements, security improvements, sight nodel improvements, skydiving and landing action improvements, and more.