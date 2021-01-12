comscore PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new? | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: New features, weapon and more
News

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: New features, weapon and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs 615MB on Android and 1.5GB on iOS. Players can head over to their respective app stores to download the updates.

PUBG Mobile Runic Power

The update brings a new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will be available until March 7. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: Tencent Games has started rolling out PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version of the game. With the update, the company has added multiple new features, weapon and brought in various in-game improvements. The update is rolling out in a phased manner, and according to the company will be available to everyone on the Apple App Store by January 12 at 03:00 UTC; on Google Play Store by January 12 at 06:00 UTC; and on other supported platforms by January 12 at 10:00 UTC. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update: Ministry hints PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely

Before we tell you about the update, take note, the game has been banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Corporation is trying to bring it back to the country in a new avatar, PUBG Mobile India. However, it is yet to get the nod from the relevant authorities for the launch. So even though, the updates are rolling out for PUBG Mobile, there is no legal way for you to play it in India. Also Read - Why PUBG Mobile will not launch in India anytime soon

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs 615MB on Android and 1.5GB on iOS. Players can head over to their respective app stores to download the updates for all of the new features and improvements. The company has announced that the servers will not be taken down for this update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 2.0 could be on its way as a major haul: Here's if the game will make it to India

Update rewards include 2,888 BP, 100 AG and an Acolyte of Justice Backpack. These rewards will be made available until January 17.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: New features

The update brings a new limited Runic Power Gameplay, which will be available until March 7. It will allow players to choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island for gaining unique abilities during the gameplay. It also is the theme for Royale Pass Season 17. New FAMAS gun has been added that uses 5.56 ammo and will be available in the classic maps for the battle royale mode.

The new Armor mode will launch on February 5 in EvoGround, all the required elements have been added with the update. This update will also kick off the latest chapter of the game, Metro Royale: Honor. The company is also running a Subscription Festival, which will start from January 13 and will go on until January 27. During this festival, players will be able to subscribe to Prime (or Prime Plus) and RP Prime (or RP Prime Plus) and get exclusive discounts from the BP Shop and RP Redemption Store, daily login gifts, exclusive BP redemption items and more.

Apart from this, the company has added basic performance improvements, security improvements, sight nodel improvements, skydiving and landing action improvements, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India soon, hints BIS certification
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India soon, hints BIS certification
PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

Sony PS5 pre-orders go live: 5 points to note before you buy

Gaming

Sony PS5 pre-orders go live: 5 points to note before you buy

Hike Messenger shutting down this month

Apps

Hike Messenger shutting down this month

CES 2021: HP Elite Dragonfly Max, ENVY 14 and more showcased

Laptops

CES 2021: HP Elite Dragonfly Max, ENVY 14 and more showcased

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

CES 2021: Touchless video doorbell unveiled

WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India soon, hints BIS certification

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?
Ministry says 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal

Gaming

Ministry says 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal
Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

Gaming

Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon
PUBG Mobile 2 could be in works, could launch later this year

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2 could be in works, could launch later this year
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y12s स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, बेहद कम होगी इसकी कीमत

PUBG Mobile या Free Fire नहीं बल्कि Among Us गेम हुआ सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp stickers कैसे भेज सकते हैं आप, जानिए आसान तरीका

CES 2021: LG लाया स्मार्ट बेड, कई शानदार OLED TV से भी उठा पर्दा

CES 2021 का आगाज, Samsung ने पेश किए AI Robots और खास फ्रिज समेत ढेरों बेहतरीन प्रॉडक्ट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review

News

CES 2021: Touchless video doorbell unveiled
News
CES 2021: Touchless video doorbell unveiled
WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook

News

WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook
CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

Features

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India soon, hints BIS certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India soon, hints BIS certification
PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers