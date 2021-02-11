comscore PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta: How to download via APK, new feature | BGR India
  PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta: How to download, all the new features
PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta: How to download, all the new features

PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3 is now available to download. We take a look at how to download it via the APK link and all the new features.

  • Published: February 11, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Tencent has officially released the new PUBG 1.3 Beta link for users worldwide for testing purposes. The PUBG Mobile version 1.3 global update brings with it several new features including the Karakin map, a new rocket launcher called Panzerfaust, sticky bomb, and more. Also Read - FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile India to relaunch?

The latest global test application can be downloaded and installed by players to access these new features. Do note that the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Beta can only be installed by Android users as of now. Meanwhile, the stable 1.3 update for PUBG Mobile is expected to arrive after Season 17 is over. We take a look at how to download the PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3: Also Read - PUBG Mobile amid top earning games of 2020 despite India ban, earns $1.06Bn overseas

PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3: How to download

To download and install the PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3, Android users will need to click on the APK link here. Keep in mind that this is a beta version and can be installed alongside the latest PUBG Mobile global version. PUBG Mobile released the stable 1.2 update for the global version of the game in January. It includes several new features and weapons apart from in-game improvements. Also Read - PUBG Mobile beta gets Karakin map, new weapons, and more

PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3: What’s new?

• PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3 brings with it the new Karakin map, which is a 2×2 map located in the dry and open environment of North Africa, which is filled with boulders. The Karakin map is already available on PC, and is similar to the likes of Sanhok and Vikendi. It supports matches of short durations and can have a maximum of 64 players.

• Panzerfaust is another exclusive feature of the map. The new rocket launcher once shot, explodes on hitting a surface and reportedly gets automatically discarded. This means it can only be used once in gameplay.

• A new sticky bomb that can sticks to a wall when thrown and destroys it is also a part of the latest beta update.

• The new Karakin map will introduce a new Motor Glider, which can also be found in Erangle and Miramar maps. The Motor Glider will be an all-over update. Players can expect to find features such as Smuggle Tunnels, a new dark zone, and more.

To reiterate. the PUBG Mobile Beta 1.3 is only available for testers as of now and the stable version for all users are expected to release soon. However, those who can’t wait to get their hands on the new features can download the APK from the link above.

