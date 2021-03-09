PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update is now out for players and the latest update brings a host of new features. To recall, the beta version that was released for global users revealed a few features including the Kakarin map and a new sniper rifle. Now as per the patch note of the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update (via Sportskeeda), players will get a new Hundred Rhythms Mode, Clowns Tricks gameplay, Metro Royale: Uncover (a new chapter), new firearms including the Mosin-Nagant 7.62mm bolt action sniper rifle, and new motor glider vehicle. Here’s a brief of what the new PUBG Mobile update brings forth for the players and how you can download it on your device. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass unveiled: How to get, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: New mode, map, vehicles, and more

Hundred Rhythms Mode-

The mode will be available from March 9. The mode arrives to Erangel with music armband bringing three special skills- guardian armband, recon armband, and sonic armband.

Clowns Tricks mode

The mode will enable players to collect Clown Tokens and exchange them for strategic items in the Clown Shop Vehicle (via Sportskeeda). In addition, players will be able to witness a Music Grafitti Wall next to Graffiti Square at Spawn Island. The graffiti wall will be available in Erangel’s Classic mode.

Firearms and vehicles

As mentioned, the new update brings a new firearm- Mosin-Nagant 7.62mm bolt action sniper rifle that players can spawn on Vikendi and Erangel. The new Motor Glider is a two-seater vehicle wherein the passenger on the pillion can shoot the opponents.

As per the report, the update will include rewards (3000 BP, Cute Kitten Pan 3d) that will be available for those who update the game between March 9 and March 14.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: How to download APK

The update is available for download (via Google Play Store, Apple App Store) for users across the globe (except India). Players can click on the link https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html and follow the steps for updating the game to the latest version.

Sportskeeda who was the first to spot the update has shared an alternate way to download the 1.3 update. As per the gaming site, you can download the update via the TapTap app (a mobile gaming sharing community) by searching for PUBG Mobile in the search tab, pick the relevant option and then tap on the download button.

For those residing in India and are eagerly wanting to try the latest update, we would refrain from doing so given the government hasn’t lifted the ban yet and there’s no official word shared by game developers about the release in the country.