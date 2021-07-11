What’s the best thing you can experience if you are a fan of Elon Musk’s Tesla and PUBG Mobile? A mega collaboration leading to a specialised game mode, right? The developers at Krafton thought the same and have now released a massive update patch for PUBG Mobile. Titles PUBG MOBILE 1.5, it adds a new Mission Ignition game mode and a lot of Tesla gizmos to the gameplay. Also Read - PUBG New State pre-registrations for iOS to begin on this date, new trailer release: Watch here

Players of PUBG Mobile across the globe will receive the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update with a massive new gameplay mode, called Mission Ignition. This has been done in collaboration with Elon Musk’s Tesla and brings a lot of Tesla goodies to the realms of Erangel. Self-driving Model Y, Tesla Semi truck, the Gigafactory, Hyperlines and more: there’s a lot of new tech dropping into PUBG Mobile as you read. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 update brings Tesla Gigafactory, new game modes and more for users

PUBG Mobile mega “Tesla” update

After installing the update, players will get to see a new Mission Ignition mode. Under this mode, the Erangel map gets new technological transformation in the six major areas of the map, such as Georgopol, Tech Center, Energy Center, Logistics Agency and more. The map gets Hyperlines that connects various cities across the map. Players can use these Hyperlines to move between locations at select times. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version tipped to release today

These new locations will also feature automated elements such as lifts, automatic doors, and more moving platforms. There’s also a new Air Conveyor system outside some urban setups that allow players to travel to other locations via air. The mode also offers a new 5.56mm ASM Akaban firearm with an ergonomic grip attachment, muzzle brake, and drum magazine.

New Tesla vehicles to enjoy

The Model Y makes an appearance in the Mission Ignition mode and is driveable like any other vehicle in PUBG Mobile. Similar to real-world Model Y, you can activate its Auto Pilot mode and let the car drive you to a destined marker on the map via the highways. This, however, isn’t the most exciting bit.

There’s an entire Gigafactory present in the map that lets you build your own Tesla Model Y. All you need to do is activate all switches in the right way and the assembly line builds a Model Y for you, complete with its Auto Pilot mode.

Tesla fans will also see the Tesla Semi truck roaming around the map and dealing damage to it will spawn supplies, similar to the Armoured Truck in the Sanhok map. Additionally, the game mode adds an anti-gravity motorcycle, a riot shield, and more.

Along with the new mode, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update also fixes older buds and improves stability. It adds a couple of new features to the other modes as well, with the most prominent one being adding support for 90fps mode for more devices.

All that remains to be seen is whether the Tesla update makes it to the Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is essentially an “Indianised” version of PUBG Mobile.