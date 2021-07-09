PUBG Mobile 1.5 update has officially been released for people. The new update brings forward a plethora of new features such as new game modes, new weapons, and a showcase of the battle royale game’s collaboration with Tesla. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version tipped to release today

The new update is now available to download globally for both Android and iOS users. You must note that this isn't for us Indians, since PUBG Mobile is banned in India. But we do have access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which an Indian variant of PUBG. As a number of features are taken from PUBG, we can expect these new features to reach BGMI eventually.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: What’s new?

As revealed earlier, PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Tesla to bring its elements to the game. As a result, you will now see a Tesla Gigafactory in the Erangel map. Players will also get an option to activate all the switches in the factory to assemble a Tesla car.

The map will also include the Tesla Model Y (self-driving) and Tesla Semi cars. While the Tesla Y will use the auto-pilot feature to take players around, the Tesla Semi will automatically drive on certain routes.

There’s the new Mission Ignition game mode, which will see the technological transformation of six cities by DynaHex on the Erangel map. This also includes a name change for certain locations.

This list includes Transit Center (previously Pochinki), Port of Georgopol (previously Georgopol), Tech Center (previously the School), Security Center (previously the Military Base), Logistics Agency (previously Yasnaya Polyana), and Energy Center (previously Mylta Power).

The new game mode also includes special gameplay systems: Lifts, automatic doors, HyperLines to easily connect various cities on the map, and Air Conveyor.

There a number of new weapons and special features. The weapons and attachments include the new Firearm: ASM Abakan, Ergonomic Grip, Muzzle Brake, and Drum Magazine. There’s also an Anti-gravity Motorcycle, Tactical Marking Device, and Riot Shield as new vehicles. The new features include Spawn Island Holographic Display, Jump Marker, and Auto-Parachute.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update also introduces a new Firearm MG3, adjustments to the M249, 3rd person camera perspective settings, default control logic improvements, Team Deathmatch – hangar improvements, and loads more.

There’s also various performance improvements, security zone improvements, system improvements, and more to enhance the overall gameplay. You can visit over here to know all the details.